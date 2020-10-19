Ravens Report Card Vs. Eagles

The Ravens held off the Eagles for a 30-28 victory in Week 6 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Here Are the Grades

Passing Offense: Quarterback Lamar Jackson was 16 of 27 for 186 yards with a touchdown (92.5 rating). However, drops continue to plague this team. Jackson also had a couple of mental errors, such as taking a sack early in the third quarter the took the Ravens out of field-goal range. Philadelphia scored its first touchdown on the ensuing drive. Receivers have also struggled to get open, which resulted in a pair of coverage sacks. Hollywood Brown led the team with four receptions for 57 yards. Overall Baltimore’s offense had another uneven performance. Baltimore was outgained 364 to 355 by the Eagles. Grade C

Running Offense: Jackson got back to his roots with a couple of big runs, including a 37-yard touchdown run that gave Baltimore a 24-6 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter. He finished with 108 yards on nine carries, Mark Ingram II suffered an ankle injury and did not play in the second half. Both Gus Edwards (14 carries, 26 yards) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (nine carries, 28 yards) had to fight to find any yards. Overall, Baltimore finished with 182 yards rushing. The Ravens were penalized 12 times, including nine infractions on offense, for 132 yards. Grade B

Passing Defense: The Ravens attacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who endured six sacks. Still, he made plays in the second half when Baltimore's defense began to wear down. Wentz was 21 of 40 for 213 yards with two touchdowns (84.7 rating). Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was uncharacteristically beaten several times. Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham outplayed the Ravens' secondary and finished with 10 catches for 75 yards with a touchdown. Grade C

Running Defense: The Ravens were hampered with both nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Derek Wolfe out of the lineup. Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders finished with 118 yards on nine carries (13.1 ypc). Wentz had five carries for 49 yards with a touchdown. Overall, Baltimore allowed 194 yards rushing. Linebackers Matt Judon and L.J. Fort tackled Wentz in the backfield during an attempt at a potential game-tying 2-point conversion that sealed the victory. Grade C

Special Teams: Justin Tucker came up big once again, converting field-goal attempts from 46, 55 and 46 yards. Sam Koch averaged 46.4 yards on seven punts, including three inside the 20. Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche continued to shine in the return game. The Ravens were also solid in coverage. Grade A

Coaching: It's always tough to win on the road, but it's troubling the Ravens could not put the Eagles away after opening a 17-0 lead. The bye week comes at a good time because the offenses is still out of sync and the defense looks tired from being on the field so much. The penalties are also troublesome. Grade C