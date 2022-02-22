Ravens Reportedly Begin Taking Steps to Deal With Injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the priorities for the Ravens is to address the number of injuries that have plagued the roster over the past few seasons.

Baltimore finished with 19 players on IR, including several key players such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, safety DeShon Elliott and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The team has reportedly begun taking steps to deal with that challenge with injuries.

The Ravens finished interviews for a new head athletic trainer. Titans Director, Physical Therapy and Sports rehabilitation Adrian Dixon has emerged as the front runner for the position, according to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

If the Ravens do indeed hire Dixon, he will arrive with extensive experience working with NFL players. He has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007, 2014-16), Houston Texans (2013) and Chicago Bears (2005).

It's a key step to addressing some of the challenges facing the Ravens as far as injuries.

At the midpoint of last season, the Ravens held the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Just over two months later, Baltimore failed to make the playoffs as the injuries continued to accumulate.

Harbaugh wants to ensure another season does not get derailed by injuries.

"This year, we just got smashed with [injuries]," Harbaugh said. "You can say it’s bad luck. You can say it’s a fluke. I get that, but I don’t feel like we have the luxury to live there. That’s not something that we can say that’s it. We have to turn over every stone. We have to look at every possible avenue to do the best we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again."