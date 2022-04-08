Ravens Reportedly Discussing Deal With Melvin Gordon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are negotiating a free-agent deal with running back Melvin Gordon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Baltimore does have to add depth at running back with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both undergoing season-ending knee injuries last year.

Gordon would provide insurance if those players are not a full-go at the beginning of the 2022 season.

Gordon, 28, has spent the last two seasons with the Broncos after playing for the Chargers in 2020.

Last year, he started 16 games and finished with 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. Gordon is also capable of catching the ball out of the backfield and had 28 receptions, 213 yards, and two touchdowns.

Over his seven-year career, the 2015 first-round pick tallied 6,144 rushing yards with 53 touchdowns, 2,244 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 98 games.

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game. He was later ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason. In 2020, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury.

After the injuries, Devonta Freeman was signed prior to the season and had 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Baltimore also signed Latavius Murray, who finished with 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Ty’Son Williams (185 yards, one touchdown) was expected to embrace a bigger role but he struggled with blocking, did not play special teams, and fell out of favor with coach John Harbaugh. However, Williams is expected to battle for a spot on the depth chart next season.

In 2019, the Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards.