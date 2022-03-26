Ravens Reportedly Eyeing Another Pair of Young Pass Rushers

Baltimore looking to get more sacks next season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reportedly hosted a pair of young pass rushers, Arden Key and Rasheem Green, this week at their practice facility.

Baltimore is looking to boost a pass rush that managed 34 sacks last season, which ranked in the bottom third of the NFL.

Key, 25, had 6.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He was regarded as their best interior pass rusher on third down. However, he could be looking for a lucrative deal out of the Ravens' comfort zone.

Green had the best season of his career for the Seattle Seahawks last season. He started 16 games and finished with career-highs with 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and four pass deflections. He would be a solid fit into the Ravens system.

Baltimore also hosted another former Seahawk in inside linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Last season, Wagner joined the exclusive company, alongside former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and London Fletcher, as only the third player to amass 100 or more tackles in 10 consecutive seasons since 1987.

The Ravens thought they had an agreement with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith but he decided to sign a more lucrative deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Baltimore could also look to the draft to land a pass rusher.

“It’s always a priority to improve the pass rush," GM Eric DeCosta said. "I think this year, what we saw was some good play from Tyus [Bowser] before the injury, unfortunately. Odafe [Oweh], we’re very excited about him. He had a good rookie season, and we expect a lot more this year. I think we’ll be in position where we’re picking, in that range between [Picks] 14 and 20, if we stick and stay in that range, to get a really good pass rusher if the situation presents itself as well."