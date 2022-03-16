Ravens Reportedly Reach Deal With Outside Linebacker Za'Darius Smith

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Za'Darius Smith is coming home.

The Ravens have reached a four-year, $35 million deal with Smith, according to multiple reports. Incentives can reportedly push the total value of the contract to as high as $50 million.

The addition of Smith solves another pressing need for the Ravens, who wanted to boost their pass rush next season after finishing in the bottom third of the league for sacks last season.

The Ravens were one of several teams pursuing Smith, who was a salary-cap casualty in Green Bay. Now, he is returning to Baltimore and it was obviously his preference.

Smith, who was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, also priced himself out of Baltimore in 2019 after finishing with 18.5 sacks over four seasons.

"He’s taken the next step," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in 2018. "He’s certainly raised his game to another level. He’s always been a good player. He’s a guy that didn’t play a lot of football. I think he played two years or something in college, maybe a year in high school. He went to junior college. He’s a guy that just was not a football player, so I think there was a big learning curve for him coming out. He’s learned it now. He knows how to play fast. He knows all the little [nuances]. He’s not making mistakes like he did before that would keep him off the field, and he’s cutting it loose. He’s really explosive.

"He’s done a great job with the inside pass rush. That’s been something that we’ve been looking for. He has filled that role very well, and then even when he’s inside as a pass rusher, he’s held up very well against the run. For a guy that’s 275 [pounds] or so, that’s pretty darn good. So yes, I’m very pleased with him.”

Smith managed 26 sacks in his first two seasons but dealt with injuries last year. The Packers had to get his salary off the books because he had a $27.7 million cap hit.

Smith turns 30 on Sept. 8 and has plenty of football left in him.