Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the game against Tennessee, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Pro-Bowlers Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr.

"He's a good player; he has a lot of history," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, what went into it? I wouldn't think too much into it. It's simple. He's a good player. We needed an offensive lineman. We also have Will Holden, who is a depth player for us. We're happy about that, so I feel like we have good depth on the offensive line right now. But we're healthy, too. We have all of our guys right now ready to roll, and you can't ask for a better situation than that up front.”

Smith, 33, was the 2008 Outland Trophy winner and an unanimous All-American at the University of Alabama. The following year, he was the sixth overall selection in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith played eight seasons in Cincinnati, but battled some injuries. He also played four games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and eight games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

He fits into the Ravens' scheme because of his ability with run-blocking.

Baltimore will likely look to add more offensive linemen via the 2020 NFL Draft or through free agency. The Ravens are also hoping right guard Marshal Yanda returns for his 14th season rather than retiring. Yanda has made the Pro Bowl in eight of the past nine seasons.