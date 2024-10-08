Ravens Reunite With Practice Squad CB
The Baltimore Ravens brought back an old friend on Tuesday, signing cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams to the practice squad.
Williams, a 2022 fourth-round pick from Houston, spent the past two seasons with the Ravens as a depth corner and special teams player. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, recording 24 total tackles and two passes defended. Unfortunately, he appeared in just one game last season after undergoing ankle surgery.
The 26-year-old was part of the Ravens' final roster cuts this season, but now returns just over a month later. He can play anywhere in the secondary, and his familiarity with Baltimore's scheme is an added bonus.
This move comes just after the Ravens lost practice squad cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, who signed to the Houston Texans' 53-man roster earlier Tuesday. Hollman, 30, already appeared in three games for the Ravens this season, but they would've had to sign him to the active roster for him to play any more as he was out of practice squad elevations. The 2019 sixth-round pick appeared in 17 games for the Texans last season, primarily as a special teams player.
The Ravens host the surging Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
