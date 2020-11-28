RG3 Looking to Beat Pittsburgh for the Second  Time In A Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III was called into action in last season's regular-season finale against the Steelers when Lamar Jackson was sidelined with a stomach ailment.

RGIII, making his first start in three years, helped the Ravens come away with a 28-10 victory despite not playing many of their starters.

Now, Griffin will look to recapture some of that success in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with Jackson out after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He’s always prepared. He works hard, and he knows his role," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Griffin. "He’s doing a great job in it. [He’s] practicing really well, and whenever his number is called, he’s ready to go. We appreciate that about him. He’s doing a good job.”

RGIII had modest numbers against Pittsburgh last season, completing 11 of 21 pass attempts for 96 yards with an interception. He was also sacked three times, but had 50 yards rushing on eight carries.

However, he'll face a tougher Steelers team this time around.

Pittsburgh is 10-0 and leads the NFL with 38 sacks.

"They’re a physical defense; they’re going to fly around." Harbaugh said "Obviously, this is a rivalry game, so these games are never going to be easy – it’s going to be a bloodbath until the end. It’s going to be a dogfight. Just going in there with the mindset that it’s going to be a full 60 minutes, and everybody on this team knows that. They know it. We know it. It’s just about who’s going to go out there and execute, run their plays better and want it more."

Griffin has completed one of just two pass attempts this season for nine yards and the other attempt was an interception. He is one 1-2 against the Steelers over his career, throwing for 505 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions,