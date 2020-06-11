RavenCountry
Ravens Backup QB RGIII Wants to Be A Starter Again

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III has said and done all of the right things as the main backup quarterback for the  Baltimore Ravens. 

He's provided leadership in the locker room and been a sounding board for the starter and league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Griffin, though believes he can still be a starter somewhere in the NFL, according to comments he made on "The Matt Mosley Show" in his native Texas.

"I want to be a starter again," he said. "I'm 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There's a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself."

Griffin, who was selected by the Washington Redskins with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, is still second on the Ravens' depth chart and appeared in seven games last season, completing 23 of 38 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries.

Griffin is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, and he's confident he can still be a starter for a team in the NFL, so he could be moving on in the short-term. 

Either way, Griffin is thankful he landed in Baltimore after injuries hampered his career. 

Coach [John] Harbaugh, when they brought me in, they just told me, ‘Be yourself, and that's good enough for us," Griffin said. "Work hard, do what we ask you to do, and when it's your time to go, go ball out.’ And I think I've done that, and that's why they brought me back this year. I'm forever grateful to the Baltimore Ravens for giving me the opportunity.”

