Patrick Ricard most 'underrated' player for Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Ricard is a rare player in the NFL with his ability to play on both sides of the ball.

The Ravens use him as both a bruising fullback and stout defensive lineman. 

That versatility earned him the designation as the team's most underrated player, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

The Ravens fully appreciate Ricard's value. He recently signed a two-year extension with the team through the 2021 season.

"Patrick Ricard played (deep breath)....184 snaps in the backfield, 82 as an “inline” blocker, 56 snaps in the slot, 26 snaps out wide, one snap as an offensive lineman, 139 snaps as a defensive lineman, 42 snaps on kick returns, eight on punt returns and 59 on field goal block," Orr wrote. "And ... he’s really good at all of it. See here."

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Ricard signed with the Ravens as an undrafted defensive lineman from Maine in 2017. He did not play fullback until he reached the NFL, where he has managed the majority of his snaps with the Ravens.

Last season, Ricard had eight receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. He also served as a dominant run-blocker, helping Baltimore produce the No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and set a new NFL single-season team record for rushing yards (3,296). 

He also tallied nine tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and one forced fumble, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game

"My role is bigger on offense," Ricard said last season. "We have so many great players on defense to where we can just rotate guys and plug in guys that way, and then they know if I’m involved in the offense that much, you won’t be playing on the defense as much, so I’ll only be in certain packages.

"But, I make sure I’m doing everything on defense because you never know if someone goes down, and they would need me.” 

