Ravens' Patrick Ricard goes from undrafted player to Pro Bowl

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Patrick Ricard is a role model for all of the undrafted players trying to embark on a career in the NFL.

Ricard signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in May 2017 after going virtually unnoticed during the NFL draft. 

He became a rare-two player in Baltimore, providing support on the defensive line and throwing key blocks for the running attack. 

Last season, Ricard earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl as a fullback. This year the Ravens might even use him at tight end. 

Ricard is ready for anything. 

“It’s just so surreal. Just from my beginnings … Division I scholarship, my only one was at [University of] Maine," he said. "I took it, went there [and] did whatever I could do to play. I didn’t play D-line in high school, [but] I went there [Maine] to play D-line. And then, I end up being undrafted. 

"I was a defensive lineman and came to the Ravens, [because] I felt like it was a good fit, and then I was just doing whatever I could do to make the team. Fullback was an option for me to see the field, and I seized my opportunity and did what I had to do. Fast forward now, and I signed my extension here and went to the Pro Bowl. It’s unbelievable." 

Last season, Ricard finished with eight receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. He was also a dominant blocker, helping Baltimore post the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

On defense, he tallied nine tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and one forced fumble for a Ravens' defense that was ranked No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game in 2019 

 Ricard has shown that hard work pays off. 

"I think it’s just a tribute to my coaches here believing in me, giving me the opportunities, my teammates helping me and all the support," Ricard said. "It’s definitely helped me in my journey, and everyday I’m grateful for it. I’m just trying to get better as a person, as a player and just try to keep expanding myself, making myself valuable to myself and to the team.” 

