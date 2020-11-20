Ravens Fullback Patrick Ricard Confronts Food Thief, Reclaims Meal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — You better think twice about stealing a meal from Patrick Ricard.

The Ravens fullback — 6-foot-3, 311 pounds — confronted a neighbor who stole his dinner from Outback Steakhouse after it was delivered by DoorDash.

Ricard had the evidence in hand and left the perpetrator speechless.

"When he answered the door, I just asked him – because I have a picture of my [food] sitting on his doormat, and it’s not there," Ricard said. "I just asked, ‘Why did you steal my food? I have a picture of it sitting right here, and it’s not here.’ He just started kind of stuttering and didn’t know what to say. He was just like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know whose it was,’ and all this stuff.

"And I’m like, ‘Well, you didn’t order it, so why did you take it?’ After all that, he finally gave me my meal, but it was already on a paper plate; he was about to start eating it – and it was only outside for about 10 minutes. We kept talking and stuff, and I told him who I was, and then, he ended up giving me my appetizer and dessert."

The ordeal ended well for Ricard, who was showered with support when he posted the ordeal on social media. He was able to get some perks from both Outback and DoorDash; in addition to getting an apology from the perpetrator's mother.

"Last night, when I was home, I had someone knock on my door," he said. "And that never happens to me; people don’t just come over to my house and start knocking on my door like that. So, I was like, ‘Is this my neighbor?’

"And it was. It was actually the mother. She knocked on my door wanting to apologize for her son taking the meal and paid for it. You know, everything’s all good. It was just a crazy … I get it; free food shows up at your door – why not? So, it is what it is at this point.”