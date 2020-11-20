SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Fullback Patrick Ricard Confronts Food Thief, Reclaims Meal

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — You better think twice about stealing a meal from Patrick Ricard.

The Ravens fullback — 6-foot-3, 311 pounds — confronted a neighbor who stole his dinner from Outback Steakhouse after it was delivered by DoorDash. 

Ricard had the evidence in hand and left the perpetrator speechless. 

"When he answered the door, I just asked him – because I have a picture of my [food] sitting on his doormat, and it’s not there," Ricard said. "I just asked, ‘Why did you steal my food? I have a picture of it sitting right here, and it’s not here.’ He just started kind of stuttering and didn’t know what to say. He was just like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know whose it was,’ and all this stuff. 

"And I’m like, ‘Well, you didn’t order it, so why did you take it?’ After all that, he finally gave me my meal, but it was already on a paper plate; he was about to start eating it – and it was only outside for about 10 minutes. We kept talking and stuff, and I told him who I was, and then, he ended up giving me my appetizer and dessert." 

The ordeal ended well for Ricard, who was showered with support when he posted the ordeal on social media. He was able to get some perks from both Outback and DoorDash; in addition to getting an apology from the perpetrator's mother. 

"Last night, when I was home, I had someone knock on my door," he said. "And that never happens to me; people don’t just come over to my house and start knocking on my door like that. So, I was like, ‘Is this my neighbor?’ 

"And it was. It was actually the mother. She knocked on my door wanting to apologize for her son taking the meal and paid for it. You know, everything’s all good. It was just a crazy … I get it; free food shows up at your door – why not? So, it is what it is at this point.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Ravens Give Dez Bryant An Opportunity Against Titans?

Dez Bryant has made some nifty one-handed receptions for the Ravens during practice. However, the veteran wide receiver has not been a factor in a game since being signed late last month.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Derrick Henry on Ravens Defense: 'I Feel Like They’re Always Tough'

Derrick Henry returns to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11 and expects to see a different type of Ravens team than the one he ran roughshod over in the playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans Week 11 Fantasy Outlook

The Titans travel to Baltimore in Week 11 for a rematch of last' season's playoff game in the divisional round.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 11 NFL Picks

Ravens favored against the Titans; several unanimous picks.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Preparing to Avoid Another Derrick Henry Rampage in Baltimore

The Titans running back ran over Baltimore for 195 yards in a 28-12 victory in last season's divisional playoff game.

Todd_Karpovich

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel on Ravens: 'They Try to Shock and Awe You Early'

The Titans were one of the few teams to shut down the Ravens last season and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Looking to Improve to 7-3, Not Revenge Against Titans

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on facing Titans: "It's not a revenge game. That game is over. We just fell short and can't do anything about it."

Todd_Karpovich

Week 11: Ravens-Titans, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Titans and Derrick Henry return to Baltimore after taking down the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the last season's AFC playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Sink in Week 11 Power Rankings After Loss to Patriots

The Ravens stumbled in the various Week 11 Power Rankings after a 23-17 loss to the Patriots. Baltimore is 6-3 on the year and hosts Tennessee this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Offers Some Insight Into Ravens Tight End Situation

The loss of Nick Boyle to a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots leaves the Ravens short-handed at a key position.

Todd_Karpovich