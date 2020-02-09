A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019 after going 5-1 against their division foes. The only loss was a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game before reeling off 12 straight wins.

The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Here's a look around the AFC North.

— STEELERS

2019 Record: 8-8

Key Free Agents: LB Bud Dupree, DL Javon Hargrave, OL B.J. Finney, LB Tyler Matakevich, WR Johnny Holton, LS Kameron Canaday

Current Salary Cap Space: $1.4 million

Needs: Quarterback, tight end, offensive line, running back, defensive line

Outlook: The Steelers managed to finish at .500 despite being decimated by injuries. Much of the offseason will center around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and whether he can bounce back from his season-ending injury to his right elbow. However, he is 38 years old and neither Mason Rudolph nor Devlin Hodges instilled much confidence they are the long-term answer. Expect Pittsburgh to remain competitive under coach Mike Tomlin but they have some work to do with their roster. The Steelers will also be challenged by their salary-cap situation.

— BROWNS

2019 Record: 6-10

Key Free Agents: S Juston Burris, WR Rashard Higgins, S Eric Murray, OT Greg Robinson, LB Joe Schobert

Current Salary Cap Space: $49.5 million

Needs : Safety, offensive line, defensive line, pass rusher

Outlook: The Browns were the most disappointing team in a season filled with controversy and turmoil. Cleveland fired coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season and hired former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to fix the locker room. Much of the focus will be on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who made headlines for all of the wrong reasons in 2019. Cleveland has a talented roster and can bounce back quickly if the players begin performing at a higher level.

— BENGALS

2019 Record: 2-14

Key Free Agents: WR A.J. Green, TE Tyler Eifert, G Clint Boling, RB Giovani Bernard, CB Darqueze Dennard, G Trey Hopkins, DT Kerry Wynn, Tyler Boyd, OLB Nick Vigil

Current Salary Cap Space: $44.7 million

Needs: Quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher, secondary

Outlook: The Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and it appears they will select LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The Andy Dalton-era appears to be over. The question is how quickly can they build around the talented and strong-armed Burrow, who will create some much-needed excitement. However, the potential loss of Green and Eifert will be a huge blow to the offense. Cincinnati needs to rebuild, but the franchise will feel better about the long-term prognosis with Burrow.