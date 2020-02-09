RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019 after going 5-1 against their division foes. The only loss was a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game before reeling off 12 straight wins.

The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Here's a look around the AFC North.

— STEELERS

2019 Record: 8-8

Key Free Agents: LB Bud Dupree, DL Javon Hargrave, OL B.J. Finney, LB Tyler Matakevich, WR Johnny Holton, LS Kameron Canaday

Current Salary Cap Space: $1.4 million

Needs: Quarterback, tight end, offensive line, running back, defensive line 

Outlook: The Steelers managed to finish at .500 despite being decimated by injuries. Much of the offseason will center around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and whether he can bounce back from his season-ending injury to his right elbow. However, he is 38 years old and neither Mason Rudolph nor Devlin Hodges instilled much confidence they are the long-term answer. Expect Pittsburgh to remain competitive under coach Mike Tomlin but they have some work to do with their roster. The Steelers will also be challenged by their salary-cap situation. 

— BROWNS

2019 Record: 6-10

Key Free Agents: S Juston Burris, WR Rashard Higgins, S Eric Murray, OT Greg Robinson, LB Joe Schobert

Current Salary Cap Space: $49.5 million

Needs : Safety, offensive line, defensive line, pass rusher

Outlook: The Browns were the most disappointing team in a season filled with controversy and turmoil. Cleveland fired coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season and hired former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to fix the locker room. Much of the focus will be on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who made headlines for all of the wrong reasons in 2019. Cleveland has a talented roster and can bounce back quickly if the players begin performing at a higher level. 

— BENGALS

2019 Record: 2-14

Key Free Agents: WR A.J. Green, TE Tyler Eifert, G Clint Boling, RB Giovani Bernard, CB Darqueze Dennard, G Trey Hopkins, DT Kerry Wynn, Tyler Boyd, OLB Nick Vigil 

Current Salary Cap Space: $44.7 million

Needs: Quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher, secondary

Outlook: The Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and it appears they will select LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The Andy Dalton-era appears to be over. The question is how quickly can they build around the talented and strong-armed Burrow, who will create some much-needed excitement. However, the potential loss of Green and Eifert will be a huge blow to the offense. Cincinnati needs to rebuild, but the franchise will feel better about the long-term prognosis with Burrow. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Theronimo
Theronimo

On paper the browns should have the best team in the NFL. I don't know how long the curse can last. So many high draft picks year after year.

Towsonravens
Towsonravens

Browns still have a lot of talent. Pressure is on Baker

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Currently Have Easiest Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

The Ravens have the easiest schedule for the 2020 season, based on the 2019 win percentages of 2020 opponents. In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: Review of 2019 Draft Class

The Ravens had a successful 2019 NFL Draft Class overall. The team received some key contributions for several players and they are poised to make a bigger impact in 2020. Here's a review and grades.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 2

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Former Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Retires

Eric Weddle has a lasting legacy with the Ravens. The Pro-Bowl safety only spent three season in Baltimore, but he quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan-favorite. The six-time Pro Bowler recently announced his retirement on social media after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 3

The Ravens are drafting a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.At that's the early consensus among analysts. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson recently released his lock draft and predicts the Ravens will select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. "Linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and the Ravens lost C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason as well," Murray wrote. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the instincts, non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender."

Todd Karpovich

Could Vic Beasley Be A Fit for the Ravens?

One of the Ravens key priorities this offseason is boosting the pass rush. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL. One name that might be intriguing is Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed the team will allow Beasley to test the market.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 1

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason. The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Linebacker appears to be a popular choice for the Ravens' first-round pick, according to analysts.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens