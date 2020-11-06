Ravens Look to Extend Road Winning Streak to NFL-Best 10 Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the "Road Warriors" of the NFL.

Baltimore has won nine consecutive games away from home dating to Week 5 of the 2019 season — the longest active streak in the league. The next best team is Kansas City, which has won seven-straight away matchups.

The Ravens have also won all three of their road games this season against the Houston Texans, Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles. Baltimore (5-2) could face a tougher test this week against the Indianapolis Colts (5-2).

The Ravens have never won in Indianapolis, going 0-6 against the former Baltimore Colts.

“I know that we’ve played well on the road," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We have taken care of the football, for the most part. We’ve played very good defense, for the most part, and special teams. We’ve played winning football, bottom line – all the things that that entails, situationally and otherwise. And that’s why we won those games.”

Baltimore is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 28-24 loss to the Steelers, who now lead the AFC North by two games.

However, the Ravens are embarking on the toughest portion of their schedule that could decide their playoff fate before December.

After playing the Colts, Baltimore is on the road against the New England Patriots (Nov. 15) and then hosts the Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22). Those slate of games leads into a rematch at Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

However, the focus this week is on the Colts, who have the league's second-ranked defense.

“We respect every opponent. We certainly respect the Colts," Harbaugh said. "They have a great record. They have a great … Obviously, their defense is highly rated statistically, and you can see why on tape. They’re well-coached. I think they do a great job – their coaching staff.

"They don’t really have any weaknesses personnel-wise out there. They have a nice scheme. So, you take it as you find it, and you go out there and you compete.”



The Ravens will be missing a pair of Pro Bowlers, another starting offensive lineman and possibly other key players.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is lost for the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Steelers.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who each signed massive extensions last month, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2 and will be out for at least one game.

As a result of Humphrey's diagnosis, the Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback. Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — must self-isolate for five days this week.

Judon, however, was activated from that list and rejoined practice on Nov. 5.

Rookie Tyre Phillips, who has started at right guard, is also out for the season with an ankle injury. Starting running back Mark Ingram is still dealing with an ankle sprain and his status is unclear.

The players have adapted to the changes leading up to the game.

“I don’t think it’s a challenge, honestly," safety Chuck Clark said. "From the outside looking in, it might seem as if it’s a challenge, but here in this sport – any sport – it’s the next man up the type of thing. So, it’s honestly an opportunity for younger guys and other guys who are just not starters right now to be able to even get out there.

"So, communication is all the same. We’ve been doing that, working on that in weeks prior, too, just in case something like this were to happen because that’s just what this 2020 season is. We know that any given week, you could be down a key player or key players.”