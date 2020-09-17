Ravens Bracing for First Road Trip of Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens linebacker Matt Judon likes to eat pizza on a road trip.

He'll often find the restaurant that serves the best pie for dinner the night prior to the game.

Judon might have to alter that plan because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, the Ravens are trying to keep things as normal as possible for their first road game of the year in Houston.

"Some of us usually go out. I usually find one of the best pizza spots in town – one of the highest-rated – and I eat pizza the night before a game," Judon said. "We aren’t allowed to leave our hotel, I think. So, they’re just going to have to bring it to me and we’re just going to have to be chilling up in a hotel. That’s just what it is for right now. It’s a crazy time and a crazy world right now.

"For me to keep everybody on my team safe and for everybody else to be safe, and for us to continue to play games, I’m just going to have to switch up what I do right now. Pizza can be delivered anywhere.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh plans to keep the normal schedule as far as traveling to help the players stay focused. The team's staff is looking to ensure the players don't notice much of a difference with the traveling amid the ongoing challenges.

"Our people do a great job," Harbaugh said. "We’ll just trust them. That’s not something, as coaches or players, we really need to be focused on. We’re going to trust them that the plane will be there, and we’ll get on it, it’ll fly, and it’ll land, and we’ll get off of it, we’ll get on a bus, and the bus will work and take us to the hotel, and the hotel will be open, and the rooms will be ready, and the meeting rooms will be ready.

"We’ll try to focus on the football part of it. Whatever glitches … I think the biggest thing here – and to your point – the biggest thing is that we try not to worry about things."

Houston traveled to Kansas City last week. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the road trip did not present any significant challenges.

“We have an unbelievable operations staff," O'Brien said. "I guess what I’m saying is we have nothing to complain about, right? When we got to the hotel, all of our meals were in a bag, ready for us, ready to go. We took it to our room; we ate. We were in a beautiful hotel, so we were able to meet in the meeting spaces, because we could socially-distance in there.

"Everything from the airplane, to the buses … We had about 10 buses, because you could only have 50% bus capacity. Everybody did a great job. I had nothing to do with that. It was just an awesome job by our operations staff. We have a great operations staff.”

The Ravens hope they have a similar experience.