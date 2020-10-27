SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Preparing For a Reivatlized Big Ben Roethlisberger

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has seen plenty of Ben Roethlisberger over the years and contends the Steelers quarterback is playing at the highest level of his long career heading into their Week 8 showdown in Baltimore. 

“It’s the best I’ve seen him," Campbell said. "He’s always been great, but he’s locked in. He’s getting rid of the ball fast, making great reads, getting the ball to his playmakers [and] still throwing the ball well down the field. You have to love what you see on tape when you watch him. He’s a great player – Hall of Fame worthy. 

"He’s a lot better player overall. He’s always been great, but they’re rolling. So, we have our hands full. I’m looking forward to the challenge. He’s a great challenge. He’s definitely up there with the best to do it.”

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,446 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (99.6 qb rating) over six games. 

The Steelers (6-0) are the NFL's only unbeaten team and can open a two-game lead in the AFC North with a victory over the Ravens (5-1).

Baltimore swept Pittsburgh last season with Roethlisberger out of the lineup because of an elbow injury. The Steelers will be looking for a measure of revenge this week and "Big Ben" could be the difference in the game. 

Roethlisberger is 13-10 all-time against the Ravens and had thrown for 5,715 yards with 37 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and has been sacked 58 times — the most against any opponent. 

"We’ve played against him many, many times for many years now," Harbaugh said.  "[I’ve] seen him on the field, [and] I’ve seen countless, countless hours of him on tape. I’ve done countless breakdowns [and] have played against him numerous times. I know him fairly well, because he’s a Miami of Ohio guy, so we have that in common, and we sometimes talk about our team. 

"But [I have] great respect for him. He’s playing at a very high level. I think their offense is … It’s kind of his offense. It’s built around him – for him. It certainly has been for many years, but they’ve also tweaked it. They’ve also advanced it. They’re doing some different things than they’ve done in the past, which has been obviously very effective for them.”

