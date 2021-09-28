Ravens Rookie Daelin Hayes Becomes Latest Player to Be Placed on IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was placed on IR with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Hayes, who was a fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, played his first NFL game against the Lions after being inactive the first two weeks.

Hayes has leaned on the Ravens veteran players for advice in the pro game.

“For me, it’s just … I always was able to … I dropped a lot in college, but the SAM position, really just learning the ins and outs of NFL schemes, route concepts and just continuing to learn the game from that off the ball SAM (strongside linebacker) ‘backer spot, as opposed to being a defensive end, I’m always on the line," Hayes said. "So, just taking all that information and continuing to grow day-in and day-out with it, learning as much as I can from ‘Ty Bo’ [Tyus Bowser]. Watching him, I firmly believe ‘Ty Bo’ [Tyus Bowser] is the best dropping outside linebacker in the NFL.

"When we go into our film sessions, I’m in class with like eight of the best professors at football, whether it’d be [outside linebackers] Coach [Drew] Wilkins, ‘Phee’ [Pernell McPhee], ‘Ty Bo’ [Tyus Bowser], Justin Houston, we all are learning from each other, day-in and day-out. So, just keeping that perspective, keeping an open mind and a growth mindset and just wanting to go out and be better than I was the day before.”

In his five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Hayes recorded 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He was named team captain in 2020 and is heralded for all the work he does in the community.

He was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year finalist in 2020.

Hayes will miss a minimum of three weeks and be eligible to return no earlier than the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Baltimore has a league-high 15 players on IR.