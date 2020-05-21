Ravens Rookie Geno Stone Looks Up to Teammate Chuck Clark

Geno Stone admittedly has a chip on his shoulder.

Baltimore grabbed the former Iowa safety in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft. Stone not only wants to reward the Ravens for selecting him but he also wants to show other NFL teams they made a huge mistake passing on him.

"I've been hit with a lot of adversity throughout my whole life, and I overcame it a lot," Stone said. "So, it's just something that's been put on my plate that I'm going to have to get over again, and I'm ready for it. I'm ready for the whole opportunity for me to play with the Ravens organization. I'm thankful for that, but at the same time, I have to go out there and prove why I should be playing.”

The Ravens' roster is full of players that were selected in the late rounds or even made the team as undrafted players. One of those players is Chuck Clark, who was taken the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Clark has gone from special teams ace to a key player in the secondary, earning a three-year contract extension earlier this offseason.

Stone feels that Clark is a player that he can emulate.

"That's someone I definitely want to look up to," Stone said. "No, I haven't been in contact with any of the DBs yet really, but that's someone I definitely want to look up to, someone I want to learn from. That's just an example of no matter where you were drafted or whatever it is, just going to work is really going to show if you play or not.

"So, that's someone I'm going to look up to, someone I'm going to try to learn from. But at the same time, it's a business. I'm going to have to do it by myself. It's my job now.”

Last season, Stone started all 13 games at strong safety for the Hawkeyes and finished with 70 tackles, including 46 solo stops and 24 assists. He also had three tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, three forces fumbles, two quarterback pressures, one interception, and one recovered fumble.

Stone was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and second-team All-Big Ten by The Associated Press.

The Ravens are confident they might have gotten the steal of the draft by grabbing Stone with the 219th overall pick.

"I think it's just when you watch the film, you watch him back there, and they use him as like the field safety," Baltimore Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "So, he's rolled down in underneath coverage, and they also played him on the hash. And you just watch how he processes things.

"He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly. So, what you do is you watch the guy process what he's seeing as the play is going on."