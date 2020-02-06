Ravens: Review of 2019 Draft Class

RavenCountry
The Ravens had a successful 2019 NFL Draft Class overall. The team received some key contributions for several players and they are poised to make a bigger impact in 2020.

Here's a review and grades:

— First round, 25th overall - Marquise Brown, wide receiver, Oklahoma

Brown battled a foot injury for most of the past year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). His seven touchdowns tied (Marlon Brown, 2013 and Torrey Smith, 2011) for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee. Grade A

— Third round, 85th overall: Jaylon Ferguson, outside linebacker Louisiana Tech

After a slow start, Ferguson became more comfortable learning the defense and adapting to the speed of the game. He finished the regular season with 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. He had a career-high five tackles, including one for a loss, in a 45-6 victory over the Rams on Nov. 25. Grade B

— Third round, 93rd overall: Miles Boykin, wide receiver, Notre Dame

Boykin showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. Boykin also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans. Grade B-

— Fourth round, 113rd overall: Justice Hill, running back, Oklahoma State

Hill finished the regular season with 225 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries. He also added 70 receiving yards on 8 catches. Look for Hill to play a bigger role in 2020. Grade B

— Fourth round, 123rd overall: Ben Powers, guard, Oklahoma

Powers saw his only action at right guard in his first-career NFL game Dec, 20 against Pittsburgh. He'll look to take the next step in his development. Grade: Incomplete. 

— Fourth round, 127th overall: Iman Marshall, cornerback, USC

Marshall was designated for return on Nov. 12  after being placed on IR on Sept. 2. He appeared in three games, seeing action mostly on special teams. Grade: Incomplete. 

— Fifth round, 160th overall: Daylon Mack, defensive tackle, Alabama-Birmingham

Mack appeared in one game before placed on IR on Nov. 13 with a knee injury Grade: Incomplete. 

— Sixth round, 197th overall: Trace McSorley, quarterback, Penn State 

He was limited most of the season. He did rushed for a 1-yard to gain a key first down in his first-career NFL game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 29. He will battle for the main backup job in 2020. Grade: Incomplete.

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason. The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Linebacker appears to be a popular choice for the Ravens' first-round pick, according to analysts.

One of the Ravens key priorities this offseason is boosting the pass rush. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL. One name that might be intriguing is Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed the team will allow Beasley to test the market.

The Kansas City Chiefs will bask in the glow of their Super Bowl victory for the next several months. When the games resume, they will face some tough competition to defend that crown, namely from the Baltimore Ravens, according to oddsmakers. The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Lamar Jackson has never shied away from talking about the Super Bowl. In fact, moments after he was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, this year's NFL Most Valuable Player said his goal was to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore. "I want a Super Bowl," he said earlier this year. "All the accolades and stuff like that, I'll cherish that another time, but I'm trying to chase something else right now. But I'm grateful for it."

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

The Ravens were one of the top teams against the run in 2019. Overall, the team ranked fifth, allowing 93.4 yards per game. Baltimore has a stout front seven and GM Eric DeCosta needs to make some key decisions to keep the defensive line intact.

There was speculation earlier this season that Terrell Suggs was poised for a homecoming in Baltimore. The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13 and was placed on waivers three days later. The Kansas City Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers and he decided to sign with the team. The situation could not have worked out better because Suggs earned his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman was also named the Assistant of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.after overseeing an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named the 2019 AP Coach of the Year for the first time his career. Harbaugh finished ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan by a decisive 27-14 vote count. The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

