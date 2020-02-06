Ravens: Review of 2019 Draft Class

The Ravens had a successful 2019 NFL Draft Class overall. The team received some key contributions for several players and they are poised to make a bigger impact in 2020.

Here's a review and grades:

— First round, 25th overall - Marquise Brown, wide receiver, Oklahoma

Brown battled a foot injury for most of the past year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). His seven touchdowns tied (Marlon Brown, 2013 and Torrey Smith, 2011) for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee. Grade A

— Third round, 85th overall: Jaylon Ferguson, outside linebacker Louisiana Tech

After a slow start, Ferguson became more comfortable learning the defense and adapting to the speed of the game. He finished the regular season with 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. He had a career-high five tackles, including one for a loss, in a 45-6 victory over the Rams on Nov. 25. Grade B

— Third round, 93rd overall: Miles Boykin, wide receiver, Notre Dame

Boykin showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. Boykin also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans. Grade B-

— Fourth round, 113rd overall: Justice Hill, running back, Oklahoma State

Hill finished the regular season with 225 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries. He also added 70 receiving yards on 8 catches. Look for Hill to play a bigger role in 2020. Grade B

— Fourth round, 123rd overall: Ben Powers, guard, Oklahoma

Powers saw his only action at right guard in his first-career NFL game Dec, 20 against Pittsburgh. He'll look to take the next step in his development. Grade: Incomplete.

— Fourth round, 127th overall: Iman Marshall, cornerback, USC

Marshall was designated for return on Nov. 12 after being placed on IR on Sept. 2. He appeared in three games, seeing action mostly on special teams. Grade: Incomplete.

— Fifth round, 160th overall: Daylon Mack, defensive tackle, Alabama-Birmingham

Mack appeared in one game before placed on IR on Nov. 13 with a knee injury Grade: Incomplete.

— Sixth round, 197th overall: Trace McSorley, quarterback, Penn State

He was limited most of the season. He did rushed for a 1-yard to gain a key first down in his first-career NFL game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 29. He will battle for the main backup job in 2020. Grade: Incomplete.