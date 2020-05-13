Baltimore Officially Unveil Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens officially unveiled the jersey numbers for their 10-player 2020 NFL Draft.

Most of the young playmakers had no choice but to switch numbers from their college jersey either because of league rules or a veteran player already had the number.

— First Round: Linebacker Patrick Queen:

College number at LSU: 8

New number with the Ravens: 48

Shortly after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, Queen had to give up his prized No. 8 for a new jersey. For one, NFL MVP Lamar Jackson wears No. 8 for the Ravens and his jersey has flown off the shelves in the retail market. Secondly, linebackers in the NFL are not allowed to wear single digits. No. 48 is the number Quen wore when he played in a youth league.

— Second-round RB J.K. Dobbins:

College number at Ohio State: 2

New number with Ravens: 27

Dobbins had to relinquish his No. 2 jersey for the No. 27, per NFL rules that mandates running backs and defensive backs have a primary number between 20-49. Dobbins will at least keep part of his original number.

— Third round: Defensive Lineman Justin Madubuike

College number at Texas A & M: 52

New number with the Ravens: 92

Madubuike wore a number famous among Ravens fans — 52, the number for Ray Lewis. There is no current No. 52 on the Ravens roster. Madubuike will have to get acclimated to No. 92.

— Third round: Wide Reciever Devin Duvernay

College number at Texas 6

New number with the Ravens: 13

Duvernay also had to relinquish his college number because of NFL rules. Wide receivers must wear a primary number between 80-89 or a secondary number 10-19.

— Third round: Linebacker Malik Harrison

College number at Ohio State: 39

New number with the Ravens: 40

Harrison did not have much movement with his jersey but moved to a more traditional number for a linebacker.

— Third round: Guard Tyre Phillips

College number at Mississippi State: 78

New number with the Ravens: 74

Orlando Brown Jr. wears No. 78 for the Ravens, which means Phillips had to find a new number.

— Fourth round: Guard Ben Bredeson

College number at Michigan: 74

New number with the Ravens: 67

Bredeson relinquished the No. 74 to Phillips, who was chosen one round ahead of him.

— Fifth round: Defensive Lineman Broderick Washington

College number at Texas Tech: 96

New number with the Ravens: 96

Washington was the first player able to retain his college number. Ideally, he can carry over the success to other areas in the NFL.

— Sixth round: Wide Receiver James Proche

College number at SMU: 3

New number with the Ravens: 11

Proche was able to nab a secondary number for wide receivers to stay closer to his original No. 3, which is reserved for quarterbacks, punters or kickers.

— Seventh round: Safety Geno Stone,

College number at Iowa: 9

New number with the Ravens: 26

Stone also had to adjust his number to align himself with a traditional jersey for defensive backs.