Ravens Rookie Odafe Oweh Flashes ... On Special Teams

BALTIMORE —Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh is not your typical special teams player.

At 6-feet-5, 251 pounds, he's like a freight train running down the field as a gunner.

Oweh savored the experience in his first preseason game in a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to show my athleticism, show my speed and physicality," Oweh said. "It was fun. Just running down the field and forcing them into a fair catch and everything, I just hope the next time, I get an opportunity to make a play. That was definitely fun, though, I love doing it.”

Overall, Oweh showed solid athleticism and was solid in his first NFL action. He finished with one tackle and played 20 snaps on defense (32%) and three snaps on special teams (14%).

“It felt good. It was a big moment," he said. "I had to get the jitters out in the first few plays, but after that, it was just football. I was just trying to be active and play hard – I love it. It was a really good experience.”

The Ravens defense should be dominant again.

The starters forced three turnovers and the team finished with six takeaways overall. Baltimore was also able to keep the pressure on the New Orleans quarterbacks. Safety Geno Stone had a pair of interceptions, Inside linebacker Malik Harrison forced a fumble and Patrick Queen was stellar in coverage and had a tackle for a loss on a screenplay. He then managed a sack for a 12-yard loss.

DeShone Elliott recovered a fumble and Brandon Stephens managed an interception. Undrafted rookie Ar'Darius Washington forced a fumble.

“Yes, the defense was everywhere; I think we had six takeaways. Geno [was everywhere, Ar’Darius, DeShon, Brandon – just everywhere," Oweh said. "There was havoc going everywhere. We’d like to get a few more sacks, but in terms of just being all over the field, I think we did that. It was really Ravens’ defense.”