Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo groin surgery and could return at some point over the first month of the season.

It's uncertain if Bateman will be available for the regular-season opener in Las Vegas. The Ravens could also place him on IR, which would allow him to return Week 4 against the Broncos.

Bateman limped off the field early in the Aug. 10 practice and was not able to return. He sustained the injury while running a route against cornerback Marcus Peters.

Bateman has been impressive throughout the offseason workouts with his route running and ability to catch the ball downfield. He's expected to make a major impact on the offense this season.

“This is tough with it being the first injury in my career but I trust God has a plan for me," Bateman wrote on Instagram. "The future is bright and this is a small bump in the road. My eyes are set on getting right back to help this team. Be back soon.”

The injury to Bateman is a troublesome trend for the Ravens over the early days of training camp.

Three other wide receivers — Marquise Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Deon Cain (undisclosed) — are also sidelined with injuries.

As a result, the Ravens could be short-handed at wideout for the first preseason game on Aug. 14 against the Saints.