Ravens rookies looking to build on solid debut

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins says he doesn't get nervous before a game.

He certainly showed the poise of a veteran in a 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the season opener.

Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, had a pair of touchdowns inside the red zone. He played well enough in his debut to earn more reps moving forward.

“It’s a blessing to have two touchdowns in my first NFL game, but it was all because of my teammates," Dobbins said. "The linemen were blocking well. And then, I feel comfortable with all my teammates. They [have taken] me in, and they showed me the way.”

Several other of the Ravens' highly-touted draft class also flashed. It was an encouraging performance considering none of the first-year players were able to play a preseason game because of restrictions with COVID-19.

First-round pick Patrick Queen started at middle linebacker and was a force with a team-high eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He started next to another rookie, Malik Harrison who also played effectively with four tackles.

"I felt pretty comfortable," Queen said. "Coming in, Day One, the guys greeted me and treated me as a family from the jump. Even before I got here, a lot of people reached out, so I felt very comfortable going into this game. Coaches prepared me the best way they could, trainers, even the head guys came and talked to me some. I just felt like I was at home.”

Wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche were major contributors on special teams. Duvernay averaged 32 yards on two kickoff returns and was flawless catching the ball. Proche had one mental error letting a punt bounce behind him but was otherwise solid and managed 26 yards on two returns.

Tyre Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, won the starting job at right guard in place of the retired Marshal Yanda and held his own against Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett. That worked out well for the Ravens because Fluker had to step in at left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with an ankle injury.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the rookies,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We started the game [with] all of them, really, Tyre Phillips, Queen, Harrison, those guys played good, NFL football. We talked, I told them earlier … There’s other guys, too, that played on special teams; Proche and Devin and others, I don’t want to forget anybody.”