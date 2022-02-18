Ravens Rookies Get Solid 'B' for First-Year Performance

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The top end of the Ravens 2021 draft performed well and has the potential to become bigger playmakers over the coming years.

However, a pair of players picked later never played a snap in Baltimore and a few other players need more experience.

Nonetheless, the Ravens earned a "B" in the NFL Network's grades for last year's rookie class.

The rest of the AFC North received the following grades:

— Cincinnati Bengals: A-

— Cleveland Browns: B+

— Pittsburgh Steelers: B

The Ravens draft picks were

Round 1

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, 12 games (4 starts)

Linebacke rOdafe Oweh, 15 games (2 starts)

Round 3

Guard Ben Cleveland, 12 games (4 starts)

Defensive back Brandon Stephens, 17 games (11 starts)

Round 4

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, 17 games (1 start_

Round 5

Cornerback Shaun Wade, 3 games (0 starts with New England)

Defensive end Daelin Hayes, 1 game (0 starts)

Fullback Ben Mason, 0 games

NFL.com's Nick Shook writes:

"After a hype-filled preseason, Bateman's debut was delayed by injury. While he finished with a decent rookie campaign, he also averaged less than 50 yards per game, leaving Ravens fans still hungry for a game-changing receiver. Oweh stormed out of the gate with three sacks and two forced fumbles in his first five games, and though he cooled off down the stretch, he scored a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Cleveland worked his way into the lineup late in the season, largely performing at an average level before finishing with a solid game in Week 18. A former college running back and cornerback, Stephens switched to safety in the pros, then stepped into a starting role following multiple significant injuries in Baltimore's secondary. He played solid football and has room to grow.