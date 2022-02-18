Ravens Rookies Get Solid 'B' for First-Year Performance
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The top end of the Ravens 2021 draft performed well and has the potential to become bigger playmakers over the coming years.
However, a pair of players picked later never played a snap in Baltimore and a few other players need more experience.
Nonetheless, the Ravens earned a "B" in the NFL Network's grades for last year's rookie class.
The rest of the AFC North received the following grades:
— Cincinnati Bengals: A-
— Cleveland Browns: B+
— Pittsburgh Steelers: B
The Ravens draft picks were
Round 1
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, 12 games (4 starts)
Linebacke rOdafe Oweh, 15 games (2 starts)
Round 3
Guard Ben Cleveland, 12 games (4 starts)
Defensive back Brandon Stephens, 17 games (11 starts)
Round 4
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, 17 games (1 start_
Round 5
Cornerback Shaun Wade, 3 games (0 starts with New England)
Defensive end Daelin Hayes, 1 game (0 starts)
Fullback Ben Mason, 0 games
NFL.com's Nick Shook writes:
"After a hype-filled preseason, Bateman's debut was delayed by injury. While he finished with a decent rookie campaign, he also averaged less than 50 yards per game, leaving Ravens fans still hungry for a game-changing receiver. Oweh stormed out of the gate with three sacks and two forced fumbles in his first five games, and though he cooled off down the stretch, he scored a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
Cleveland worked his way into the lineup late in the season, largely performing at an average level before finishing with a solid game in Week 18. A former college running back and cornerback, Stephens switched to safety in the pros, then stepped into a starting role following multiple significant injuries in Baltimore's secondary. He played solid football and has room to grow.
"Wallace failed to crack Baltimore's receiving corps, spending most of the season on special teams. Wade was traded to New England before the start of the season. Two stints on injured reserve ate up the bulk of Hayes' season. Mason was waived at the end of training camp, then bounced between New England's and Chicago's practice squads before signing a reserve/future contract with the Ravens in January."