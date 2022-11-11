Ravens Rookies Midseason Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are getting solid contributions from some of their rookies, while others still need more time to develop.

Here's a midseason breakdown of the 2022 class.

Kyle Hamilton

Safety, Notre Dame, Round 1, Pick 14

Analysis: After some early struggles, Hamilton is turning into a playmaker. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Hamilton was also the PFF’s highest-graded Raven defender in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Grade: B+

Tyler Linderbaum

Center, Iowa, Round 1, Pick 25

Analysis: Linderbaum had some early challenges lining up against larger nose tackles. He also needs to work on his timing with snapping the ball. But Linderbaum is evolving into a solid blocker and has been able to get to the second level. He has a 75.1 run-blocking grade this season, which leads all rookie offensive linemen, according to PFF.

Grade: B+

David Ojabo

Outside Linebacker, Michigan, Round 2, Pick 45

Analysis: Ojabo has recovered from an Achilles injury and will make his NFL debut after the bye.

Grade: Pending

Travis Jones

Defensive Tackle, UConn, Round 3, Pick 76

Analysis: Jones has played effectively in place of Brandon Williams. He has 10 tackles and one sack. He'll continue to get better.

Grade: B

Daniel Faalele

Offensive Tackle, Minnesota, Round 4, Pick 110

Analysis: Faalele has provided solid depth on the offensive line and has performed well when called into action, especially at left tackle, — a position where he never played. Faalele is on track to make a bigger impact.

Grade: B

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Cornerback, Alabama, Round 4, Pick 119

Analysis: Armour-Davis battled some early injuries, but was called into action when Marcus Peters was sidelined. Veteran quarterbacks attacked him when he was on the field, but he still has an upside and will get better with experience. He's been inactive for the past couple of games.

Grade: C

Charlie Kolar

Tight End, Iowa State, Round 4, Pick 128

Analysis: Kolar was activated after missing the first nine games following hernia surgery. He could make an impact over the final eight games.

Grade: Pending

Isaiah Likely

Tight End, Coastal Carolina, Round 4, Pick 139

Analysis: Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp. He had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with veteran Mark Andrews sidelined with a shoulder injury. Likely tallied season highs in receptions (6), receiving yards (77) and touchdowns (1). Now, he needs more consistency.

Grade: B-

Jordan Stout

Punter, Penn State, Round 4, Pick 130

Analysis: Stout has made some solid adjustments and is averaging 48.8 yards per kick.

Grade: B+

Damarion Williams

Cornerback, Houston, Round 4, Pick 141

Analysis: Williams has played his way into the rotation in the secondary and has performed admirably. He has excelled in the slot and that's a viable role moving forward. Williams needs to work on his physicality but he is a solid contributor.

Grade: B

Tyler Badie

Running Back, Missouri, Round 6, Pick 196

Analysis: Badie had a solid training camp but the Ravens are deep at running back. He'll get more of an opportunity in 2023.

Grade: Incomplete