Ravens 2019 Draft Class Gets Solid Reviews

The Ravens 2019 draft class played a key role in this season's success.

Baltimore's finished No. 14 among this league's most productive rookies this season, according to a report by Pro Football Focus.

Receiver Marquise Brown was the class of the Ravens rookies. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown, the team's first-round selection (25th overall) was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. A full offseason to get healthy could bode well for Brown and the Ravens because he was able to get behind opposing secondaries even with the injury.

"Marquise, who was really not 100-percent most of the year – and that was pretty obvious, right? – and he had a great game in his last game, and he’s a huge piece of what we’re doing and fits this offense so well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Rookie third-round pick Miles Boykin had 13 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He had a strong training camp but he needs more seasoning and experience. Boykin plans to work on his consistency this offseason and finding ways to get open more for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Just the strides that I made throughout the season. I felt like I got better," he said. "And then just seeing what I can be in the future, I know I have what it takes to be a great player in this league. I put the work in, and I’m excited for next season.”

Running back Justice Hill, a fourth-round pick, showed some spark, finishing with 225 yards on 58 carries and two touchdowns. He could get more reps next season because of his explosiveness.

After a slow start, defensive end Jaylon Ferguson, a third-round pick, began to get more comfortable in the defense and finished with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has the physical tools to make a bigger impact in his second year.

The Ravens also received some key contributions from rookie free agents. Patrick Mekari did an admirable job as the starting center when veteran Matt Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Rams.