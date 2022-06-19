John Harbaugh Expects Ravens Rookies to Be 'Shocked' At Process

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has seen his 2022 rookie class progress through voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

But the hard work is still ahead.

“Definitely. I would say, they’ve kind of gotten themselves accustomed to this phase," Harbaugh said. "They’ve been in OTA phase now for four weeks, and that’s a lot, that’s a lot of practice, so they seem comfortable. You saw Isaiah Likely out there making catches. And Josh Oliver is not a rookie, [and] you saw him making catches. But I feel like those guys, they’re kind of acclimated to this.

"Now, the next step will be training camp; that will be a shock for them. Then, they’ll have to get acclimated to that, and then they’ll be preseason games, and that will be a shock for them, and then the regular season. So, that’s kind of that process.”

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens rookies:

Kyle Hamilton

Safety, Notre Dame, Round 1, Pick 14

Analysis: The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary. However, they had little choice but to take Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. He will every opportunity to shine as a rookie.

Rookie Outlook: Starter

Tyler Linderbaum

Center, Iowa, Round 1, Pick 25

Analysis: The Ravens had mulled over the idea of moving Pat Mekari from tackle to center in the 2022 season. However, that plan has changed with the addition of Linderbaum in the first round of the draft. Linderbaum is expected to make a splash in his rookie year.

Rookie Outlook: Starter

David Ojabo

Outside Linebacker, Michigan, Round 2, Pick 45

Analysis: When David Ojabo was available in the second round of the NFL draft, the Ravens pounced even though the outside linebacker is sidelined with an Achilles injury. Ojabo suffered the setback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which caused him to fall in the draft. Prior to that injury, he was viewed as a top 15 selection. While it might be viewed as a pick for the future, Baltimore GM Eric Decosta is confident Ojabo can make an impact in the 2022 season.

Rookie Outlook: Developmental

Travis Jones

Defensive Tackle, UConn, Round 3, Pick 76

Analysis: Jones, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, could boost the Ravens' interior pass-rushing performance and he had 4.5 sacks last year. Some draft experts said that Jones had first-round talent, but not playing for a bigger school dampened his prospects. He has looked solid in the early practices.

Rookie Outlook: Rotation/Starter

Daniel Faalele

Offensive Tackle, Minnesota, Round 4, Pick 110

Analysis: Faalele, a native of Australia, is more of a developmental player but is capable of earning reps as a rookie. Faalele played at right tackle and started 31 of the 34 career games. Minnesota was 23-11 in games with Faalele in the lineup. Faalele is a massive — 6-foot-8, 384 pounds — and has all of the physical attributes to be a dominant offensive tackle. The Ravens like his size and his temperament.

Rookie Outlook: Depth

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Cornerback, Alabama, Round 4, Pick 119

Analysis: The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Armour-Davis, who managed an interception in the OTAs. Baltimore needed to add depth at cornerback after losing several players this offseason, including Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner.

Rookie Outlook: Depth

Charlie Kolar

Tight End, Iowa State, Round 4, Pick 128

Analysis: Kolar has the frame and weight (260lbs) to be a strong blocker. He releases well and can find the coverage holes against a zone in the passing game. Kolar looked solid during the voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

Rookie Outlook: Potential depth

Jordan Stout

Punter, Penn State, Round 4, Pick 130

Analysis: Stout was flawless holding the ball for kicker Justin Tucker and boomed several punts far downfield. He is ready for the NFL.

Rookie Outlook: Starter

Isaiah Likely

Tight End, Coastal Carolina, Round 4, Pick 139

Analysis: Likely caught 59 passes for 912 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. He had an exceptional mandatory minicamp with several receptions downfield.

Rookie Outlook: Potential depth

Damarion Williams

Cornerback, Houston, Round 4, Pick 141

Analysis: Williams should battle for a spot in the rotation in the secondary. Last season, he appeared in 13 games at defensive back and finished tied for second on the team in total tackles with 63. He also finished second on the team in pass breakups with eight.

Rookie Outlook: Depth

Tyler Badie

Running Back, Missouri, Round 6, Pick 196

Analysis: Badie, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, set the Mizzou single-season rushing yards record with 1,604. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries. He also caught a team-high 54 passes for 330 yards and four scores. Badie has a strong pedigree and will compete for the third spot at running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both Dobbins and Edwards are coming off knee injuries and might start training camp on the PUP list. As a result, Badie should get plenty of carries in the preseason.

Rookie Outlook: Potential depth