Projected roles for Ravens 10 rookie draft selections this season

The Ravens have all 10 of their 2020 draft picks signed and ready to begin practicing.

Some of these players will compete for starting jobs, while others will look to make most of an impact on special teams or perhaps the practice squad in their first year.

Here's a breakdown of their projected roles:

Round 1 (28th overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen is expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player, according to Baltimore coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens had a void at this position so it was fortuitous Queen fell to them in the draft. He has the intangibles to be an impact player as a rookie.

Round 2 (55th overall): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Ravens didn't need a running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill already on the roster. But DeCosta pounced when Dobbins fell to them in the second round. Dobbins will have an opportunity to move up the depth chart and get plenty of carries as a rookie, especially if he flashes during training camp. He also represents the future of the franchise.

Round 3 (71): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A & M

The Ravens invested heavily in their defensive line this offseason. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The Ravens also have Brandon Williams still in the mix. Madubuike should compete for time within that rotation and can help boost the interior pass rush.

Round 3 (92): Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Duvernay caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in Longhorns history — with nine touchdowns. He could battle veteran playmaker Willie Snead for playing time in the slot this season in Baltimore. The Ravens were thrilled when Duvernay fell to them in the third round and they'll give him every opportunity to make plays as a rookie.

Round 3 (98): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Harrison will likely be on the field whenever the Ravens are in a 3-4 defensive scheme. He will spend much of his time at weakside inside linebacker. "As for Malik, we'll probably start him off at 'Will' in the base package. He also will be representing at 'Mike.' We'll flip those guys around," Harbaugh said.

Round 3 (106): Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

At -foot-5 and 331 pounds, Phillips has the potential to put himself in a position to get reps as a rookie. He'll make the switch from tackle to guard and is he is expected to compete for a starting role. His versatility will provide valuable depth.

Round 4 (143): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also will compete for a starting job. His experience should bode well for the transition to the NFL and he's a player to watch during training camp/

Round 5 (170): Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Washington has a nose for the ball and led all defensive linemen with 39 tackles, including 5.5 that went for a loss, for the Raiders in 2019. He also posted 2.5 sacks to go along with seven quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups. While the Ravens' defensive line is stacked with talent, Washington should compete for playing time as a rookie

Round 6 (201): James Proche, WR, SMU

Proche is expected to make an immediate impact at wide receiver and on special teams as a kick returner. He will battle the veteran De'Anthony Thomas for the top job. Last season, he led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards. Thomas, who was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in Week 10, returned 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 avg.) and posted 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards (16.6 avg.) in eight games.

Round 7 (219): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

Stone was considered a steal in the seventh round by several draft analysts. The Ravens already have a talented group of safeties with Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark as the starters with DeShon Elliott and veteran Anthony Levine Sr. as the key reserves. Stone will have an opportunity to work his way into that rotation and he can also play a key role on specials teams, which is a valued skill by coach John Harbaugh.