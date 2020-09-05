SI.com
Raven Country
Analysis: Ravens deep roster not conducive for any surprises

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Hours before the Ravens finalized their initial 53-man roster, coach John Harbaugh lamented that several rookies were not able to flash more of their potential in a preseason game.

"We did miss the preseason games – I would say. It would have been helpful to see other players on tape around the league, and it would have been helpful to evaluate our own guys," Harbaugh said. "It was tough for these guys to really establish themselves without having some game-tape and game opportunities to play. So, hopefully in the future we’ll have – to some degree – preseason games.”

It was a foreshadow of the team's final decision with the players that will be available for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.

The Ravens kept all 10 of their 2020 draft picks on the active roster. However, the team did not keep an undrafted rookie for the first time since 2003, the second-longest streak in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts.

The bottom line is the Ravens didn't have much wiggle room. The team is loaded with talent, including 12 players that made the Pro Bowl last season.

With the exception of a pair of rookie linebackers — first-round pick Patrick Queen and Malike Harrison, a third-round selection — patrolling the field, there will be no unknowns or variables with the starting lineup. 

Baltimore added Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe to the defensive line, a pair of veteran playmakers that will help transform the defense.

The Ravens relied on limited experience even with their third-string quarterback. Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley mostly outplayed Trace McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019. However, McSorley does have a year of practicing with the team under his belt, and he received the nod behind Lamar Jackson and main backup Robert Griffin III.

Several other undrafted rookies, most notably Nigel Warrior, wide receiver Jaylon Moore and running back Ty'Son Williams, played well during training camp, but their performances were not enough to make the team.

One of the surprise cuts was veteran tight end Jerell Adams, who appeared to be having a solid camp. It also means the Ravens have only two, true tight ends on the roster — Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. That won't fly in Greg Roman's offense. The Ravens could use Patrick Ricard at tight end, but they'll also be looking at the waiver wire to possibly add another veteran. 

The Ravens are one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl this season. They're not backing down from those expectations and the roster reflects that stance. 

