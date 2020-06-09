RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: The Cornerbacks

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are deep and talented at cornerback and that unit could be the class of the NFL.

It will be tough for younger, inexperienced players to get playing time within this group.

Here's an early look at the receivers that should make the team:

2Humphrey
Marlon Humphrey breaks up a pass against the Bengals

1. Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore exercised Humphrey's fifth-year option in April and will likely explore a long-term deal. Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from Alabama and is still playing under his rookie contract, which was due $2.1 million this season. Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Humphrey also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

6 Marcus Peters best
Marcus Peters was an impact player after being acquired from the Rams. 

2. Marcus Peters

Peters was acquired midseason from the Rams and made a huge impact. He totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). 

USATSI_13712114
Jimmy Smith could see some time at safety. 

3. Jimmy Smith

Smith was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore. He and the Ravens reached an agreement on a one-year contract that pays him a $3.5 million salary with an additional $2.5 million in incentives if he can stay healthy. Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, and 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions. He could also see some time at safety. 

4. Tavon Young

Young signed a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension in February 2019 but suffered the injury during training camp and missed the entire season. He is expected to be available this year. After spending the 2017 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL, Young played in 15 games the following season and finished with 34 tackles, an interception and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Young, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Temple, can be an impact player in the slot if he can stay healthy.

5. Anthony Averett

 Averett, who was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, has a high ceiling. Last year, he posted 14 tackles and two passes defended over nine games (three starts). Averett could play a bigger role this season, especially if Smith spends more time at safety. 

6. Iman Marshall

Marshall was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, but dealt with injuries his rookie year. He was placed on IR on Sept. 2 but was designated for return in November. Marshall appeared in three games during his rookie season, seeing action mostly on special teams. He'll look to play a bigger role this year. 

