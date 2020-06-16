RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens Roster Outlook: Outside Linebackers

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have experience at outside linebacker to compliment a pair of rookies playing the "Mike" (Parick Queen) and "Will" (Malik Harrison.

Here's how the depth at outside linebacker will likely shape up:  

2 Judon

Matthew Judon 

Judon is playing under the franchise tag for $16.8 million this season. The Ravens are deciding if they want to sign him to a long-term deal. Judon is coming off one of his finest years as a pro, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

3 Bowser

Tyus Bowser

Bowser had his best season since being selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Bowser has dealt with some growing pains over the past couple of years, but appeared to be more comfortable in his role this season. He was second on the team with five sacks (-35 yards), and finished with 20 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. This is a huge season for Bowser, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

5 Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson

Ferguson is poised to make a bigger impact. After a slow start, the rookie from Louisiana Tech played much better when his playing time increased after fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished his first year with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts). 

7 Jihad Ward

Jihad Ward

Ward signed a one-year deal in March. Ward played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps with the Ravens. The team had an opening on the 53-man roster when safety Tony Jefferson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Ward finished the season with seven tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. The Ravens love his potential. 

8 MCPhee

Pernell McPhee

McPhee was second on the team with three sacks before his season was cut short because of a triceps injury he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20. McPhee also recorded 19 tackles and one pass defensed over his seven games. He signed another one-year deal in May and can be an impact player if he stays healthy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown has worked out with several Ravens, including Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson, this offseason and might land there as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

TWILL466

Lamar Jackson Unveiled on Cover of Madden NFL ’21

Lamar Jackson appeared on the cover of Madden NFL '21 just a few days after a jet ski incident conjured up images of a curse for the Baltimore Ravens fans.

Todd Karpovich

Matt Judon 'Blessed' to Play for Ravens Under Franchise Tag

Matt Judon signed the franchise tag, and now he'd prefer to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Reportedly Not Injured After Jet Ski Tumble

Lamar Jackson gave the Baltimore Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida. He reportedly avoided injuries.

Todd Karpovich

Former Raven Chris Wormley Realizing 'Dream' With Steelers

Chris Wormley grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, so, when the Baltimore Ravens decided to trade him to their AFC North rival, it was like a dream come true.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Projection: Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are a pair of playmakers expected to make an impact as rookie inside linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Duvernay, Proche Poised for Huge Rookie Year for Ravens

Devin Duvernay can get behind a defense and James Proche has hands like OBJ, WR coach David Robinson says about Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receivers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Owner Delivers Spirited Message for Equality

Steve Bisciotti and several Baltimore Ravens players delivered a powerful message on social media calling for an end to social injustice.

Todd Karpovich

Boomer Esiason: Colin Kaepernick Perfect Fit for Ravens

Colin Kaepernick could thrive with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL analyst and former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Todd Karpovich

by

HewyP

John Harbaugh Skeptical of Training Camp Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is wary of some of the restrictions facing NFL teams when training camp begins next month.

Todd Karpovich