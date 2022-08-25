Skip to main content

Final Ravens Roster Spots Could Come Down to Special Teams

Ravens looking to get down to 53 players.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens begin to trim their roster to the final 53 players, their ability to play special teams will be a key part of that decision.

“It’s true for all of the guys, it’s true for every team," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "I feel like as a young guy coming into the league, you’re trying to establish yourself, and in order to do that, one way to get that done is through special teams. Obviously, everyone wants to play offense and defense, and I encourage guys to want to play offense and defense. 

"But it’s very important for you to find a role, and a lot of the time for young guys, that role starts on special teams. We just try to demand the most of them, and we coach them and see how it shakes out.”

Players that might have to flash on special teams to make the final roster include linebacker Steven Means, Jeremiam Moon, Mike Davis Shemar Bridges, and Raliegh Webb. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other players, such as inside linebacker Josh Ross, have thrived at their positions but have also carved out a niche on special teams. 

 “Josh has done a good job for us," Horton said. "He’s physical, he plays the way we want to see him play football. He’s been a guy that can pick up the information, and take it, not only from the classroom to the practice field, but also in the games. That’s really important for a young guy in order to make his way on this team. So, he’s been doing an awesome job.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

IMG_5138
News

Demarcus Robinson Will See First Action for Ravens Vs. Washington

By Todd Karpovich
fgzpxz8ldapuzz6qcjoy
News

Harbaugh Bullish on 1-2 Punch of Andrews and Likely

By Todd Karpovich
1415290040-850x560
News

Ravens Dealing With Spate of Injuries, But None Season-Ending

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18754156
News

Ravens Announce Five More Cuts

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17253428
News

Tyre Phillips Looking for More Consistency on Ravens O-Line

By Todd Karpovich
630412d1022ca
News

Two Young Linebackers Having Promising Preseason for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_18903610
News

Ravens Possible Landing Spot for Kenyan Drake

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Ravens to Host First-Ever Kids Night for Final Preseason Game

By Baltimore Ravens