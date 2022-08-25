Final Ravens Roster Spots Could Come Down to Special Teams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens begin to trim their roster to the final 53 players, their ability to play special teams will be a key part of that decision.

“It’s true for all of the guys, it’s true for every team," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "I feel like as a young guy coming into the league, you’re trying to establish yourself, and in order to do that, one way to get that done is through special teams. Obviously, everyone wants to play offense and defense, and I encourage guys to want to play offense and defense.

"But it’s very important for you to find a role, and a lot of the time for young guys, that role starts on special teams. We just try to demand the most of them, and we coach them and see how it shakes out.”

Players that might have to flash on special teams to make the final roster include linebacker Steven Means, Jeremiam Moon, Mike Davis Shemar Bridges, and Raliegh Webb.

Other players, such as inside linebacker Josh Ross, have thrived at their positions but have also carved out a niche on special teams.

“Josh has done a good job for us," Horton said. "He’s physical, he plays the way we want to see him play football. He’s been a guy that can pick up the information, and take it, not only from the classroom to the practice field, but also in the games. That’s really important for a young guy in order to make his way on this team. So, he’s been doing an awesome job.”