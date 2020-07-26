Ravens move closer to reaching roster limit, waiving Onuoha

The Ravens must trim their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16 under an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA.

General manager Eric DeCosta took another step toward that mandate by waving defensive end Michael Onuoha, who had signed a reserve-future deal with the team at the end of the regular season. The Ravens now have 88 players on their current roster.

Teams were previously allowed to have 90 players in training camp, but the recent social-distancing guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic prompted the league to decrease that number by 10.

The NFL is still finalizing plans for testing once players return. Teams can start working on July 28.

The Ravens rookies reported to the team facility on July 25.

The Ravens already announced they won't allow fans during their 2020 training camp. The NFL also canceled all four preseason games after they were previously cut to two.

There are still many questions surrounding training camp.

Several Ravens, such as Tavon Young, Brandon Williams Justin Tucker, and Robert Griffin III, joined a social media movement hashtagged #WeWantToPlay to voice some of those issues as teams prepare to open training camp.

Even though training camp is proceeding, the NFLPA still has some apprehension about their overall safety. The players would like daily testing for the virus because of the continued spikes in cases in several parts of the U.S., union president J.C. Tretter told members of the Pro Football Writers of America in a recent conference call.

In addition, the players want more time to get reacclimated to being on the practice field. Teams were not able to host offseason workouts because of the coronavirus. Instead, they had to rely on virtual meetings. Medical experts have advised more strength and conditioning workouts are needed before players start making contact with pads to ensure safety.

"I think we will have protocols in place, and the testing is the main thing – that seems to be the biggest piece and the most important piece right now to making sure that we don’t have a spread in the building, those kinds of things," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "But we’ll trust the higher powers on that one.”