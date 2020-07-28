Experienced Ravens should be able to navigate tumultuous offseason

The Ravens have a veteran-laden roster that generally knows the ins and outs of training camp.

However, nothing could prepare them for the changes this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Players have dealt with a later start to camp, a bigger focus on strength and conditioning, and no preseason games.

It's a brand new world that is difficult to navigate.

The Ravens, however, have enough talent to absorb these challenges.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP and should be even more comfortable entering his third season.

The team broke the regular-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards. All three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are back in the mix and team added another dynamic player, J.K. Dobbins in this year's draft.

The lack of offseason practice time could hinder some of the creativity with the playbooks, but the Ravens should still be able to run at teams just like last year.

The offensive line have four of five starters back on the offensive line, including a pair of Pro Bowl tackles in Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens have to fill the void at guard for Marshal Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons and eight Pro Bowls. The veteran D.J. Fluker has the edge over the rookie Bredenson and second-year player Powers.

Baltimore has a pair of talented tight ends with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. The Ravens are young at wide receiver, but Marquise Brown was healthy throughout the offseason and is primed for a breakout performance.

Defensively, the Ravens boosted the interior pass rush by acquiring veteran defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

The Ravens secondary led by three Pro Bowlers with cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, along with safety Earl Thomas, is also already ranked among the best in the league.

The biggest question mark is at middle linebacker where a pair of rookies, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, are expected to play a key role. How quickly can they adapt to the speed of the NFL?

Baltimore also three veterans leading the special teams with kicker Justin Tucker, punter Sam Koch, and long-snapper Morgan Cox.