RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Experienced Ravens should be able to navigate tumultuous offseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have a veteran-laden roster that generally knows the ins and outs of training camp.

However, nothing could prepare them for the changes this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Players have dealt with a later start to camp, a bigger focus on strength and conditioning, and no preseason games.

It's a brand new world that is difficult to navigate.

The Ravens, however, have enough talent to absorb these challenges. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP and should be even more comfortable entering his third season. 

The team broke the regular-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards. All three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are back in the mix and team added another dynamic player, J.K. Dobbins in this year's draft. 

The lack of offseason practice time could hinder some of the creativity with the playbooks, but the Ravens should still be able to run at teams just like last year.

The offensive line have four of five starters back on the offensive line, including a pair of Pro Bowl tackles in Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens have to fill the void at guard for Marshal Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons and eight Pro Bowls. The veteran D.J. Fluker has the edge over the rookie Bredenson and second-year player Powers.

Baltimore has a pair of talented tight ends with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. The Ravens are young at wide receiver, but Marquise Brown was healthy throughout the offseason and is primed for a breakout performance. 

Defensively, the Ravens boosted the interior pass rush by acquiring veteran defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. 

The Ravens secondary led by three Pro Bowlers with cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, along with safety Earl Thomas, is also already ranked among the best in the league.

The biggest question mark is at middle linebacker where a pair of rookies, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, are expected to play a key role. How quickly can they adapt to the speed of the NFL?

Baltimore also three veterans leading the special teams with kicker Justin Tucker, punter Sam Koch, and long-snapper Morgan Cox.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens returner De’Anthony Thomas opts out of 2020 season

De'Anthony Thomas became the first Ravens player to opt-out of the 2020 season because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

How will Jacob Breeland's injury affect Ravens tight-ends room?

The Ravens placed undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury entering training camp. How will that impact the battle for the third tight end?

Todd Karpovich

Breakdown of the Ravens new-look 2020 training camp

Ravens training camp will be like no other in the history of the franchise with testing and stringent protocols in place because of the ongoing pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie to miss time because of Covid-19 issue

Ravens undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior is among six players placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens grab an edge rusher in mock 2021 NFL draft

The Ravens will select Oregon State edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr. in the 2021 draft, according to an early prediction by the Pro Football Network

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins looks primed to make impact

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins appears to have used his time wisely judging from the images he posted on social media. He could make an impact as a rookie.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens young linebackers face hefty challenge with no preseason games

Ravens rookies Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison face lofty expectations, and the lack of preseason games could present a challenge to their development.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Ravens move closer to reaching roster limit, waiving Onuoha

The Ravens must trim their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16 under an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell showing leadership with locker room protocols

Calais Campbell is stressing to his Ravens teammates the importance of following the protocols with ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Girlfriend of Ravens OL D.J. Fluker arrested after assaulting him

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was the victim of a domestic assault by his girlfriend earlier this month, according to Baltimore County police.

Todd Karpovich