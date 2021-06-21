Rookie of the Year Odds for Ravens Newcomers by FanDuel

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A pair of Ravens first-round selections in this year's NFL draft are in the mix for Rookies of the Year, according to oddsmaker FanDuel.

Baltimore selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall selection from Minnesota. The Ravens then picked inside linebacker Odafe Oweh from Penn State three picks later at No. 31.

Both Bateman and Oweh are expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore and should get plenty of playing time.

Here are the odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year by FanDuel:

1. Trevor Lawrence (+270)

2. Justin Field (+550)

3. Trey Lance (+700)

4. Zach Wilson (+850)

5. Mac Jones (+950)

6. Kyle Pitts (+1300)

7. Ja'Marr Chase (+1500)

8. Travis Ettiene (+1500)

9. Najee Harris (+1600)

10. DeVonta Smith (+1700)

11. Jaylen Waddle (+1700)

12. Javonte Williams (+2900)

13. Rashod Bateman (+4500)

14. Trey Sermon (+5000)

15. Elijah Moore (+6000)

Here are the odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year by FanDuel

1. Micah Parsons (+550)

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa (+750)

3. Kwity Paye (+750)

4. Jaelan Phillips (+900)

5. Patrick Surtain II (+1100)

6. Zaven Collins (+1200)

7. Azeez Ojulari (+1500)

8. Jaycee Horn (+1500)

9. Caleb Farley (+1700)

10. Trevon Moehrig-Woodar (+1700)

11. Gregory Rousseau (+2000)

12. Jamin Davis (+2000)

13. Asante Samuel Jr. (+3300)

14. Eric Stokes (+3300)

15. Greg Newsome II (+3300)

16. Jabril Cox (+3300)

17. Odafe Oweh (+3300)

18. Nick Bolton (+3300)

19. Ronnie Perkins (+3300)

20. Baron Browning (+4500)

21. Christian Barmore (+4500)