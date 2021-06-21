Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Rookie of the Year Odds for Ravens Newcomers by FanDuel

Baltimore's two first-round picks make list.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A pair of Ravens first-round selections in this year's NFL draft are in the mix for Rookies of the Year, according to oddsmaker FanDuel.

Baltimore selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall selection from Minnesota. The Ravens then picked inside linebacker Odafe Oweh from Penn State three picks later at No. 31.

Both Bateman and Oweh are expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore and should get plenty of playing time. 

Here are the odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year by FanDuel:

1. Trevor Lawrence (+270)

2. Justin Field (+550)

3. Trey Lance (+700)

4. Zach Wilson (+850)

5. Mac Jones (+950)

6. Kyle Pitts (+1300)

7. Ja'Marr Chase (+1500)

8. Travis Ettiene (+1500)

9. Najee Harris (+1600)

10. DeVonta Smith (+1700)

11. Jaylen Waddle (+1700)

12. Javonte Williams (+2900)

13. Rashod Bateman (+4500)

14. Trey Sermon (+5000)

15. Elijah Moore (+6000)

Here are the odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year by FanDuel

1. Micah Parsons (+550)

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa (+750)

3. Kwity Paye (+750)

4. Jaelan Phillips (+900)

5. Patrick Surtain II (+1100)

6. Zaven Collins (+1200)

7. Azeez Ojulari (+1500)

8. Jaycee Horn (+1500)

9. Caleb Farley (+1700)

10. Trevon Moehrig-Woodar (+1700)

11. Gregory Rousseau (+2000)

12. Jamin Davis (+2000)

13. Asante Samuel Jr. (+3300)

14. Eric Stokes (+3300)

15. Greg Newsome II (+3300)

16. Jabril Cox (+3300)

17. Odafe Oweh (+3300)

18. Nick Bolton (+3300)

19. Ronnie Perkins (+3300)

20. Baron Browning (+4500)

21. Christian Barmore (+4500)

USATSI_16257230
News

Rookie of the Year Odds for Ravens Newcomers by FanDuel

USATSI_15418680
News

Ravens Expect Heated Battle at Cornerback

USATSI_16257232
News

NFL Walks Slippery Slope With Vaccinations; Ravens Have Solid Numbers

Justin
News

Ravens Expect 'Big Jump' in Year Two for Justin Madubuike

USATSI_16257114
News

J.K. Dobbins Ready to Run, Catch And Even Throw the Ball to Help Ravens Win

Screen Shot 2021-06-19 at 7.32.46 AM
News

Sammy Watkins and Lamar Jackson 'Getting Into the Groove'

USATSI_15090697
News

Bradley Bozeman: 'If You Can Block Our Defense, You Can Block Any Defense'

USATSI_15452987
News

Is This the Final Season for Calais Campbell?