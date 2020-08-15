Ravens looking to improve run defense after playoff debacle

The Ravens were solid against the run for most of last year's regular season.

Baltimore finished fifth in the NFL, allowing 93.4 yards rushing per game.

Then came the playoff game against the Titans.

Derrick Henry ran roughshod over the Ravens' defense, finishing with 195 yards on 30 carries.

That prompted Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta to overhaul the team's defensive line. Baltimore acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. Those moves allow Brandon Williams to move back to his natural position at nose tackle, which should be a boost from last year.

“The biggest thing is execution, fundamentals, getting back to hands and feet," Williams said about improving the run defense. "When you get to those games that are run-grinders, you’re only as good as your foundation will allow you to be. That’s getting back to the hands, feet, moving of the feet, making sure you know your technique and how to execute it to the best of your ability. It’s getting back to the home basics of things. Instead of trying to do too much in the situation, it’s just do what you’re supposed to do in the right way.

The Ravens also added a pair stout defensive tackles — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — and two linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — in the 2020 draft to strengthen the front seven.

However, those players did not have the luxury of OTAs or preseason games during training camp. Williams has taken on a leadership role to help the rookies get up to speed.

"The younger guys, they’re coming from college, which is pretty much up the field, up the field, up the field," Williams said. "Here, we play blocks, we get after it, and we command attention on the defensive line from the offensive linemen. We’ve got to play blocks, we’ve got to control those blocks and that’s what we’ve got to get back to letting them know, making sure they know what to do and making sure they get back to the basics of their craft.”

Baltimore will get a rematch with Henry and the Titans on Nov. 22.