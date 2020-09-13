Ravens show balance on offense to run away from Browns

BALTIMORE — It certainly wasn't the most dominant performance by the Ravens' running attack.

However, it was more than enough to control the tempo against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

The Ravens ran for 107 yards on 30 carries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating).

Baltimore broke the single-single season rushing record with 3,296 yards in 2019. However, with Jackson entering his third year, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and quarterbacks coach James Urban might tip the scales toward the passing game this season.

[It’s] just dedication. Coach ‘Urb [Quarterbacks coach James Urban] is doing a great job – the QB drills, being consistent, even though sometimes, we might just repeat it, just to keep that dialed in in our heads and keep my body dialed in.”

Jackson led the team with 45 yards on seven carries. The Browns were determined to not let him beat them on the ground.

Mark Ingram finished with 29 yards on 10 carries, while rookie J.K. Dobbins had 22 yards with two touchdowns.

"I never really get nervous. When I played my first game in college, I didn’t get nervous," said Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State. "Today, I wasn’t nervous. I think it just comes with practicing super hard [and] building my confidence in practice.

"It’s definitely a blessing just to be in the league and playing with this great team. Right now, [we’re] 1-0 – it’s time to lock in on the next opponent. I’m definitely happy about my touchdowns and everything my teammates did. But now, we’ve got to move on to the next game.”