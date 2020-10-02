Ravens OC Greg Roman Responds to Getting Away from Run Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Do the Ravens abandon the run too quickly?

That a question that been asked for much of the week following a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

The Ravens ran the ball 21 times for 158 yards (7.5 ypc). Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards with a touchdown (73.1 rating).

Baltimore had success early against the Chiefs and was averaging 10 yards per carry midway through the opening quarter. Meanwhile, Jackson was under constant pressure and endured four sacks and his receivers had several critical drops and could not get separation.

“It was one of those disjointed type of games where we just really didn’t make any plays," Roman said. "We have to try to create some easier completions as coaches, and we have to execute better. There were plays to be made; we just didn’t make them.

"We’ve made those plays before. Those types of things change, really, the course of the game. Lamar [Jackson] is working hard and getting better, and there’s a lot to be learned from that game.”

The Ravens faced the same criticism following the playoff loss to the Titans last season. Baltimore ran the ball 29 times for 185 yards (6.4 ypc) and Jackson completed 31 of 59 passes for 365 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 28-12 loss.

Both times, Baltimore coaches and players said they simply did not play well and were not overly concerned with the gameplan.

“Anytime you lose, you’re going to have laments," Roman said. "I always look at myself first, so … Honestly, in wins, I think you always look back and say, ‘Hey, maybe I would’ve done this better,’ or ‘We could’ve done that.’ But really and truly, we’re going to be who we are. We’re going to be us. We’re going to run it. We’re going to throw it.

"We just have to make plays and execute. I think after any game that you don’t win, you’re always going to look back and kind of do an after-game report on what we did, what we’re going to do next time differently, et cetera. Then, obviously, you have to really focus on where we can improve.”