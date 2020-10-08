Ravens Finding Tough Yards with the Running Attack

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was able to routinely run for 8 and 10 yards when he got around the edge last season.

Now, Jackson is running into a gang of defenders when he looks to scramble out of the pocket. This has been more critical this season because opponents are bring more pressure to keep Jackson contained.

“They’re just trying to – I’ll say – run straight to the line of scrimmage before I can get past our line or get by the middle linebackers or the outside linebackers," Jackson said. "They’re just running downhill pretty good – that’s all. But we’re going to find ways to fix it. It’s still early in the season, like I said before.”

Jackson leads the team with 235 yards rushing with a touchdown. Last week, he broke through Washington's stout defensive line for a 50-yard score — the longest of his career.

After setting the single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards, Baltimore is still effective running the ball and is ranked third in the NFL with 1608. yards per game.

The Ravens have been rotating three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins — and that has been mostly effective wearing down opponents late in the game.

Baltimore is 3-1 and has time to get the offense fully on track, both throwing and running the football.

"There are plenty of things in the passing game, and the running game, that we can work on protection-wise, how we block, how we run," coach John Harbaugh said. "There are a lot of things that we can get better at. So, you try to work on all those things all the time and try to improve as best you can. We understand what the issues are.

"We study them very closely; we know what they are. It’s not something I really want to broadcast. That’s what we do. That’s what we do every single day, and we’ll be working on it again today.”