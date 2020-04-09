Ravens Likely to Be Part of Potential Run on Linebackers In First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in this year’s NFL draft

Apparently, so are several other teams.

The odds for the total number of linebackers taken in the first round are set at 4.5 with the under (-225) as the favorite and over (+180) as the underdog, according to DraftKings.

The Ravens are hopeful one of those players falls to them with the 28th overall selection or perhaps in the second round.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out trading up to grab a player who might be able to make an immediate impact on one of the league's best defenses. The Ravens have nine selections, which gives DeCosta added flexibility to make some moves.

"It just would depend on what that opportunity was," DeCosta said about maneuvering around the draft. "Who is the player that's available? What can we get in exchange for making a trade? What kind of picks can we get? So, yes, we love to make trades. The last two years especially, I think we've made a ton of trades, and it's been really fun for us. And, actually, I think we've benefited from some of the trades that were made. This year, we do have a lot of [picks]. We have the opportunity to maybe go up and get a guy.

"Normally, when a guy starts to fall, what you find is other teams are trying to trade for him, too, and they're usually willing to give up more than you're willing to give up. I think back to a couple years ago, we tried to make a trade for a guy who was falling a little bit, and we didn't get him. And, fortunately, the guy we got ended up being really good, so it worked out. Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make. We just assess case by case and see what we can do,” he added.

Sports Illustrated draft expert Roy Larking analyzed some of those linebackers that have drawn the interest of Baltimore:

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma Sooners

A true-freshman starter, Kenneth Murray played 40 games during his three-year career at Oklahoma. NFL ready, Murray anchored the Sooners defense and was a big contributor on three straight Big 12 Championship teams. Murray finished his career with 9.5 sacks and 325 tackles (176 solo), including 36.5 that resulted in losses. Noted for his speed, plus sideline-to-sideline range, Murray has a motor that never quits.

Patrick Queen, LSU Tigers

Despite being a one-year starter at LSU, Patrick Queen is a top-ranked inside linebacker. SI Chiefs Maven Jordan Foote says “It’s difficult to find any glaring weaknesses in Queen’s game”. Queen played 14 games during his first two years and 15 games as a junior during the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship season. Queen recorded 85 total tackles (37 solo), three sacks and one INT during his final year at LSU. Due to limited experience, Queen needs some polishing. But he has a skill set that can be developed on the fly at the NFL level.

Zack Baun, Wisconsin Badgers

A relative unknown prior to the 2019 NCAA season, Zack Baun played 20 games during his first two seasons. That changed during his final season, as Baun posted 52 solo tackles (75 total), 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pick-six. A hybrid linebacker, Baun is a versatile defender who has blossomed into a dynamic pass rusher. SI Seahawks Maven Corbin Smith suggested Seattle will target Baun with the 27th overall pick. Since Jadeveon Clowney isn’t expected to re-sign with Seattle, adding Baun as a situational pass rusher makes sense.