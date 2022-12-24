Ravens Run Past Falcons and Into the Postseason

BALTIMORE — The Ravens followed their familiar script for success against the Atlanta Falcons and punched their ticket to the postseason.

Baltimore controlled the game with its dominant running attack and lock-down defense.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson still sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley made enough plays to help secure the 17-9 victory in Week 16.

With the Patriots' loss to the Bengals, the Ravens (10-5) qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Baltimore trails Cincinnati by one game in the AFC North.

A 6-yard pass from Huntley to Demarcus Robinson midway through the first half was the Ravens' first touchdown since the first quarter in Week 14. It was also the first touchdown a wide receiver has caught since Week 3.

Huntley completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown.

The Ravens ran for 184 yards on 34 carries.

A 34-yard field goal by Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo cut the margin to 14-6 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.

The Ravens responded with a 37-yard run by Edwards. That set up Justin Tucker's third field goal of the game.

Edwards finished with 99 yards rushing on 11 carries.

J.K. Dobbins had 59 yards on 12 carries

The Ravens had a huge stop on a fourth-and-1 from the 2 on a gang tackle of Tyler Allgeier with 6:39 left in the game.

Koo added a 37-yard kick to pull the Falcons to within 8 but the Ravens were able to close out the game behind Edwards who picked up an 11-yard in the final two minutes.

It was 17 degrees at kickoff, which made it the coldest game in Ravens history.

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his second start of the season. Ridder, a third-round pick from Cincinnati, completed 22 of 33 passes for 218 yards.

The Falcons (5-10) had 115 yards rushing on 33 carries.

Huntley threw a 40-yard pass to newly-signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins to get the Ravens inside the red zone. However, they had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Tucker midway through the first quarter.

Tucker's 55-yard field goal attempt was blocked with 3:43 left in the opening quarter. It was the second straight week Tucker had a kick blocked.

Huntley threw another 36-yard pass to Mark Andrews that gave the ball to the Falcons' 15. However, the Ravens had to settle for another short field goal that pushed the lead to 6-0 with 12:42 left in the half,

The Ravens ran the ball 10 straight times to get inside the Falcons' 10, and then Huntey found Robinson in the end zone with 2:23 remaining. Huntley converted the 2-points conversion and the lead was 14-0.

The Falcons got on. the board as time expired with a 32-yard field goal by Koo.