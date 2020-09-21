Ravens Get Back to Roots With Dominant Ground Attack vs. Texans

The Texans simply had no answer for the Ravens' talented group of running backs.

After a slow start, Baltimore imposed its will, scampering for 230 yards rushing in the 33-16 victory.

Gus Edwards, who is second on the depth chart behind Mark Ingram, led the way with 73 yards on 10 carries. Edwards did a solid job breaking tackles and has been a spark for the Ravens each time he gets an extended opportunity.

“I think it means we have tremendous focus," Edwards said about the performance. "The run game wasn’t going too well in the first half. We’ve got to stay focused. We’ve got to stay locked into the gameplan. We just kept getting better as the game went on.

“It’s always a great feeling when you can convert during those tough situations. It just gives the offense more momentum. Big shout out to the O-line coming out in the second half and they just dominated."

Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 30-13 lead. He finished with 55 yards on nine carries.

"We were able to run the ball efficiently and get some big runs thanks to the offensive line creating some holes and seams for us," Ingram said. "We feel like we have the best backfield in the league. And we feel if we get our chances, we can execute and run with the best of them. We just want to run hard."

Rookie J.K. Dobbins flashed for the second consecutive week. He had an impressive 24-yard run where he was able to keep his balance by putting his hand on the turf that led to a key first down late in the game.

The Ravens set the NFL's single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards. The attack is expected to be even better this season with Dobbins in the mix.

Baltimore, however, ran into a few roadblocks in the season-opener against the Browns, finishing with 107 yards — low by its standards.

The running backs bounced back against the Texans and will look to keep the momentum going with a massive showdown against the Chiefs in Week 3.

"If the offensive line keeps doing a great job they're doing, the running backs just keep doing their job, the sky is the limit," said quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 54 yards on 16 carries against the Texans.