Ravens Innovative, Power Running Game Leads Resurgence

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' dominant running attack has paved the way for their four-game winning streak and surge into the postseason.

Baltimore has averaged 233.3 yards rushing in wins over the Cowboys, Browns, Jaguars and Giants.

Opponents know the Ravens are going to run the football. They just can't stop them.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been creative with his play-calling.

In some instances, the Ravens have both running back J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the field at the same time. Other times, Dobbins will line up in the slot before he returns to the backfield, causing defenders to make adjustments on the fly.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a constant threat to make big plays on the ground. Overall, Baltimore leads the NFL with 177.8 yards per game, followed by Tennessee, which is averaging 160.1 yards.

“That personnel group has been in the offense for a long time. We’re using it more now than ever, certainly," coach John Harbaugh said. "Those plays are in the offense – it’s just how you group them. It just was part of the evolution, a little bit, of what we’ve been talking about doing; what you do and what builds off the next thing, in terms of building things and kind of growing throughout the season. I think our offensive coaches,

"Coach Roman and the rest of the guys, have done a really good job of being creative with those groups and those ‘backs and different guys in different settings. It’s caused … It’s put people in conflict. It’s put defensive position players and coordinators in conflict, and that’s what we always try to do.”

Jackson leads the team with 908 yards rushing on 148 carries, followed by Edwards (132 carries, 663 yards) and Dobbins (121 carries, 645 yards).

Mark Ingram has been a healthy scratch the past two games, but he will have fresh legs for the postseason. Ingram has also dealt with a calf injury and has managed just 63 carries for 260 yards.

"We’d rather have Mark up, rather than not," Harbaugh said. "But also, there are benefits to this, too, in terms of Mark’s health and his freshness as the season goes on. So, you just kind of have to play it out the way it presents itself. It’s good to have depth, especially at that position, if you’re a running offense.”