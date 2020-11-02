Ravens Ground Attack, Sturdy Defense Will Be Key to Playoff Run

BALTIMORE — The Ravens ran over the Steelers vaunted run defense in their Week 8 matchup.

The defense did a solid job for much of the game despite dealing with several short fields.

In the end, Baltimore could not overcome four turnovers by quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 28-24 setback.

While the Ravens want to maintain a balanced offense, the key to future success could hinge on committing more to the running game, Baltimore has the league's No. 1 rushing attack by a wide margin, averaging 178.7 yards per game, well ahead of the Arizona Cardinals who are ranked second with 160.7 yards.

The Ravens finished with 265 yards on 47 carries against a Pittsburgh run defense that was ranked second in the league, allowing just under 70 yards per game. The Ravens managed to gain huge chunks of yards on the ground without starter Mark Ingram, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

Rookie J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward.

"That’s what they brought me here for," said Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State. "They brought me here to play in big games like this and help the team win. But we didn’t get the win, so we need to just keep working.”

"Definitely a physical game, and that’s what I expected. We’ve got to be better next time.”

Gus Edwards also was solid and ran hard against a fierce Steelers' front seven. Edwards finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Ravens passing attack struggled again. Jackson completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (65.8 rating) and was sacked four times.

Baltimore's passing attack is ranked 31st in the NFL, just ahead of the winless Jets.

Teams will continue to stack the box to make Jackson make plays through the air. However, if the Ravens can run against Pittsburgh, then they can have success against most teams.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs to do a better job managing Jackson's weaknesses, which is throwing outside the hash marks. Jackson is efficient making plays in the middle of the field and the coaches need to cater to his strengths.

The Ravens are 5-2 and control their playoff destiny. Baltimore has thrown the ball 193 times and has run 228 times over that stretch.

"Now, we’re in a situation where you look at it from the perspective that this is where our season begins and we go from here," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.