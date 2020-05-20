RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Are There Enough Carries for Ravens Talented Running Backs?

Todd Karpovich

The selection of J.K. Dobbins in this year's NFL draft has created a potential quandary at running back for the Baltimore Ravens. 

Along with quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the team now has five playmakers able to carry the ball. The question is whether there are enough snaps for all of them?

As far as general manager Eric DeCosta is concerned, that's a good problem.

"I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions," DeCosta said. "So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. He's a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we're excited to get him. 

"He fits us, and I think he's going to be a guy that is going to be a dangerous player for us and give us the depth to do what we like to do.”

The question now is whether there will be enough carries. 

USATSI_13768664
Mark Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards rushing. 

All three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries). 

Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. 

In short, he's perfect for the Ravens offense and DeCosta was ecstatic when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall selection.

"We thought he was going to be a first-round pick," DeCosta said. "We thought he might have been the first back selected, and he might have been a guy that went 25-30, somewhere in there. I learned a long time ago from [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] – because this happened all the time with Ozzie – these great players would just fall down the board, and we would take them. 

"You prepare yourself for it, and when it happens, you have to be prepared to take the guy. So, we didn't really expect it. I don't think anybody really did. We didn't anticipate it, but we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy, and it just made too much sense for us not to take him."

Dobbins also represents the future of the team. Ingram turns age 31 in December and Edwards is playing on a one-year deal. Hill is more of a situational running back. 

Dobbins was just as surprised he wound up in Baltimore, especially with the current depth chart.

“I honestly didn’t know that I was going to receive a call from Baltimore, but God works in mysterious ways and here I am," he said. "So, I’m glad to be a part of this team ... It’s a blessing. Hopefully, I can come in, do some great things, and help the rushing kings stay on top. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Edge Rest of AFC North for Top Defensive Line

The Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers have added playmakers this offseason to further support the personnel already on their respective rosters.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Provide Equipment to Young, Local Athletes

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to 1,500 local youth athletes.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Not Reopening, But Bullish on Training Camp

While the Baltimore Ravens won't be among the NFL teams reopening their facilities this week, the team is optimistic about proceeding with training camp.

Todd Karpovich

UDFA Tight Ends Could Fill Void for Baltimore Ravens

Both Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf could have a fierce battle for the third tight end with Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

There's a Texas A&M Reunion on Baltimore Ravens Defense

Otaro Alaka, Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike are former Texas A&M players looking to make an effective impact for the Baltimore Ravens defense.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Quarterbacks

The Ravens, Browns and Bengals have starting quarterbacks that won the Heisman Trophy and the Steelers have another future Hall-of-Famer, which should create some intriguing battles.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram Gets Taken Down ... By a K9

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has endured some hard hits over his career. Few tackles were as aggressive as a takedown by K9 that surfaced on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens to Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will be fighting to become the main backup for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way. "My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

Todd Karpovich

Kyle Juszczyk Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Time with Ravens

In four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk caught 97 passes for 769 yards with five touchdowns. He was a lethal blocker for the running game.

Todd Karpovich