Are There Enough Carries for Ravens Talented Running Backs?

The selection of J.K. Dobbins in this year's NFL draft has created a potential quandary at running back for the Baltimore Ravens.

Along with quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the team now has five playmakers able to carry the ball. The question is whether there are enough snaps for all of them?

As far as general manager Eric DeCosta is concerned, that's a good problem.

"I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions," DeCosta said. "So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. He's a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we're excited to get him.

"He fits us, and I think he's going to be a guy that is going to be a dangerous player for us and give us the depth to do what we like to do.”

The question now is whether there will be enough carries.

All three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

In short, he's perfect for the Ravens offense and DeCosta was ecstatic when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall selection.

"We thought he was going to be a first-round pick," DeCosta said. "We thought he might have been the first back selected, and he might have been a guy that went 25-30, somewhere in there. I learned a long time ago from [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] – because this happened all the time with Ozzie – these great players would just fall down the board, and we would take them.

"You prepare yourself for it, and when it happens, you have to be prepared to take the guy. So, we didn't really expect it. I don't think anybody really did. We didn't anticipate it, but we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy, and it just made too much sense for us not to take him."

Dobbins also represents the future of the team. Ingram turns age 31 in December and Edwards is playing on a one-year deal. Hill is more of a situational running back.

Dobbins was just as surprised he wound up in Baltimore, especially with the current depth chart.

“I honestly didn’t know that I was going to receive a call from Baltimore, but God works in mysterious ways and here I am," he said. "So, I’m glad to be a part of this team ... It’s a blessing. Hopefully, I can come in, do some great things, and help the rushing kings stay on top. So, we’ll see how it goes.”