RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mark Ingram proud to take J.K. Dobbins under his wing for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram has embraced the role of big brother to rookie J.K. Dobbins.

Even though the Ravens rookie will be fighting for carries, Ingram is happy to mentor the young playmaker. 

“He’s a great, young ’back. He had a great career at Ohio State," Ingram said. "That’s what this league is all about – especially running backs - is being able to pay the game forward. I have guys who paid the game forward to me. So, just to be able to pass the game down, pass knowledge down – anything that he wants to know – I’m there to help him and there to support him. That’s that; you’re only as strong as your weakest link. 

"So, you try to bring everybody on. You try to bring everybody to playing at a high level [and] everybody competing at a high level. He’s a good, young dude. He reached out to me when he got drafted. He didn’t have to do that. We’ve been talking over the offseason and we’re finally in the building together, so that chemistry will keep getting stronger and I’ll keep helping him.” 

The Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's draft, but Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall pick. 

However, the addition of Dobbins has created a potential quandary for the Ravens. 

All three of Baltimore's running backs — Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries). 

The question is whether there are enough carries for all of them?

As far as general manager Eric DeCosta is concerned, that's a good problem.

"I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions," DeCosta said. "So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. He's a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we're excited to get him."

Dobbins is not overly concerned about his role in the rotation. He plans to work hard and earn his carries. 

He's happy to have a player like Ingram in his corner. 

"Mark is going to be like an older brother to me," Dobbins said. "He’s definitely helped me; it’s been all good. He’s helping me with anything I ask. Anytime I text him, he texts back. It’s been great. It’s great to have someone like that in my room, because, like you said, he’s a vet. He could tell me, ‘Get up out of my way, you’re a rookie,’ but he doesn’t do that. I’m so grateful to have him.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Notebook: Skura to start on PUP, teams adds tight end, per report

The Ravens entered the next phase of their training camp without center Matt Skura, who is on the PUP list. The team also reportedly added a veteran tight end.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh confident Ravens rookies will be ready to make an impact

The lack of offseason workouts will not have a huge impact on the Ravens rookies, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson sees upside of no preseason games

Lamar Jackson has no concerns about the lack of preseason games. It just means fewer opportunities to get injured for the Ravens, who have lofty expectations.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins not concerned about crowded backfield

J.K. Dobbins is part of a four-headed Ravens attack at running backs where there will be a battle for carries, but he's not overly concerned about his role.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens decision to waive Mack underscores their depth

The Ravens overhauled their defensive line with the addition of some key veterans and a pair of stout rookies, which left Daylon Mack as the odd man out.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens LB C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

C.J. Mosley is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, becoming the second player on the New York Jets to decide not to take the field during this COVID-19 season.

Kristian Dyer

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for unprecedented training camp with Ravens

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for the rigors of the NFL and he's ready to make an impact despite the ongoing challenges with he COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Should the Ravens gamble on Antonio Brown?

The Ravens had numerous opportunities to shoot down rumors about potentially signing Antonio Brown, but they kept the intrigue alive.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson won't give up hope on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Lamar Jackson is hoping Antonio Brown could make his way to the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

jrung10

Lamar Jackson takes Seinfeld's 'Bubble Boy' approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson was a self-proclaimed "Bubble Boy" when it came to dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing popular Seinfeld episode.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK