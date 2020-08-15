When it comes to running backs, 'more the merrier' for Ravens

Ravens coordinator Greg Roman is elated that he has four running backs capable of carrying the load.

He's not the least concerned about spreading out the opportunities.

Baltimore set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

The Ravens are even deeper this year.

"We’re fortunate to have a group like that – and the more the merrier," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We’ll be able to utilize all of those guys as we move forward, and you can’t have enough really good running backs," Roman said.

All three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995.

"Mark [Ingram II] is, obviously, in my opinion, one of the best running backs in the league over time," Roman said. "He still maximizes runs as good, if not better, than anybody that I see in the league. And we’ve got three younger guys that are really coming on. In our offense, we don’t look at it as a problem at all."

Ingram will start the season atop the depth chart. Dobbins has the potential to make a significant impact in his rookie year and he represents the future of the franchise. Edwards led the team in rushing two seasons ago as a rookie and Hill was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and showed promise last season.

All four players will have an opportunity to shine.

"We look at it as a really good thing," Roman said. "So, I think we’ll continue to develop them and develop things we do with each of them. A lot of them … Most of the guys can do, pretty much, everything that we do. They’re not typecast, so to speak. We really like that group. We’ve got high expectations.”