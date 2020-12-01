Ravens Running Backs Dobbins, Ingram Could Return Vs. Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens short-handed roster could get a boost with the return of running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins for the delayed Week 12 matchup against the Steelers.

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was postponed three times and moved to Wednesday, Dec. 2. because of a massive COVID-19 outbreak among the Baltimore players.

However, Ingram and Dobbins would be eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list after completing the mandatory 10-day quarantine, according to the NFL Network. Both players would have to test negative for the coronavirus and report no symptoms to compete at Heinz Field on Wednesday.

While Baltimore will be missing several key players, including quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the addition of Ingram and Jackson will be a boost.

Dobbins, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, is second on the team with 380 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Ingram missed time with an ankle injury earlier this season and has run for 232 yards with two touchdowns,

Gus Edwards (376 yards, three touchdowns) will also be available.

The Ravens ran for 265 yards in a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8. Dobbins had a season-high 113 yards rushing in that game.

Baltimore has a competent backup quarterback in Robert Griffin III, but he will have to play behind a makeshift offensive line against a fierce Steelers pass rush that leads the NFL with 38 sacks

The Ravens currently have six offensive linemen available for the game —tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., guard Bradley Bozeman, rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo, rookie guards Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips and second-year guard Ben Powers.