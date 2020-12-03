'Medical Decision' Not to Play Ingram, Dobbins Against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins were eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list to play against the Steelers in Week 12.

However, neither of the playmakers were activated because of a "medical decision," according to coach John Harbaugh.

"Are they physically ready to go, whether it's related to COVID, or are they physically ready to play football in a game like that without any practice, those are all of the things the doctors take into consideration, and it's a medical decision," Harbaugh said.

Even without Ingram and Dobbins, Baltimore still managed to run the ball effectively against the Steelers and finished with 129 yards rushing.

Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III led the way with 68 yards on seven carries, followed by Justice Hill (nine carries, 35 yards), Trace McSorley (three carries, 16 yards) and Gus Edwards (nine carries, 10 yards, one touchdown).

Dobbins, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, is second on the team with 380 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Ingram missed time with an ankle injury earlier this season and has run for 232 yards with two touchdowns.

The Ravens ran for 265 yards in a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8. Dobbins had a season-high 113 yards rushing in that game.

Harbaugh declined to speculate whether Dobbins, Ingram, or quarterback Lamar Jackson would be available for the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens will be able to get back onto the practice field this week with the players they have available,

"We just need to practice," Harbaugh said. "We haven't practiced much, hardly at all."