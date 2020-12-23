Ravens Will Be Challenged to Run the Ball Against Stout Giants Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have managed to run over most opponents this season.

However, they will face one of their biggest challenges against the New York Giants in Week 16.

New York is ranked sixth in allowing both 101.8 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry.

The Giants have only allowed one player to eclipse 100 yards and that was in the regular-season opener when Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. finished with 113 yards on nine carries in Pittsburgh's 26-16 victory.

New York is led by middle linebacker Blake Martinez, who has a team-high 128 tackles and does a solid job flying to the ball.

"Obviously, Blake Martinez ... in the middle makes a bunch of tackles; it goes back to his days at Stanford [where] he made a bunch of tackles, and then at Green Bay," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s the same player he’s always been. [He’s] very gifted in there in terms of sorting things out and finding the football."

The Giants will also have their biggest tests against Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack that averages 172.7 yards per game.

The Ravens have been especially effective pounding the ball as the weather turned cold, amassing 884 yards rushing over their recent three-game winning streak.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the way with 828 yards on 135 carries with seven touchdowns.

The Giants have been solid against dual-threat quarterbacks this season and they will be focused on containing Jackson.

New York held Russell Wilson to 45 yards on seven carries en route to a 17-12 victory in Week 13. Arizona's Kyler Murray managed 47 yards on 12 carries in the Giant's 26-7 loss the following week.

"The defensive line is one of the best and most decorated and highest pedigree defensive lines in the game," Harbaugh said about the Giants. "They’re big, physical guys. They play a similar style that our defensive line plays. They know how to get off blocks. They stay square. Yes, it’s a very impressive group, and I think it starts with the D-line and the inside linebacker.”

The Ravens, however, have other playmakers that can carry the ball.

Gus Edwards is a stout downhill runner and has 578 yards rushing on 117 carries with six touchdowns. Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins appears to be getting even stronger this late in the season and has run for 568 yards on 110 carries with six scores.

“Being honest, he’s just explosive. I’ll be on the field," Jackson said about Dobbins. "I’m not trying to talk crap, but it’s just like, I’m amazed. I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re running the ball. You are unbelievable with the ball.’ Then I’m like, ‘He might get hit right there,’ and then he’ll just do something crazy.

"That’s why he’s out there. He’s just doing amazing things. That’s why we got these ‘backs. They get the ball in their hands and they just go crazy, and that’s what we need here.”